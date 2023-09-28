Nagorno-Karabakh republic will 'cease to exist' from Jan, says its leader

The self-declared Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh will cease to exist from January after its president, Samvel Shahramanyan, signed a decree dissolving state institutions following its defeat by Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani victory last week led to a massive exodus of ethnic Armenians residing in Nagorno-Karabakh and marked the conclusion of decades of conflict.

President Shahramanyan's decree mandates the dissolution of all institutions and organisations of the Republic of Artsakh – which is not internationally recognised – by the beginning of next year.

"The Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh [Artsakh] ceases its existence," read the decree, which was shared on Facebook by the Artsakh government.

Shahramanyan indicated that the decision was made "due to the current difficult military-political situation."

Azerbaijan's campaign lasted 24 hours before both sides agreed to a Russia-brokered ceasefire, which led to the disbandment of Karabakh's armed forces. Nonetheless, the Azerbaijani presidency demanded that the Artsakh government also dissolve, stating that if this condition was not met, the offensive would continue "until the end."

The decree calls on Azerbaijan to allow the "free, unconstrained, and unhindered passage of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, including militants who have laid down their weapons, along with their property and means of transportation through the Lachin corridor."

A sudden end

Nagorno-Karabakh is situated within Azerbaijan's borders but has functioned autonomously for decades, complete with its own de facto government. Following Azerbaijan's rapid offensive, which resulted in at least 200 fatalities and hundreds more injured, Baku proclaimed that it had regained control of the province, effectively ending a century-long struggle.

Azerbaijan has long made it clear to the local Armenian populace that they faced two choices: either stay and accept Azerbaijani citizenship or leave. The majority have abandoned their ancestral lands rather than submit to Baku's authority.

Over half the population of Nagorno-Karabakh has fled to Armenia in the past week, after Azerbaijan lifted the blockade of the Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the enclave to Armenia – to facilitate departures.

Around 60,000 individuals had crossed into Armenia by Thursday morning, many arriving in what was described as a "dire" condition, according to Samantha Power from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), who visited the border town of Kornidzor on Tuesday.