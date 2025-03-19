Home / World News / Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore return to Earth after nine months

Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore return to Earth after nine months

After nine months in space, Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have returned to Earth, marking the end of their unexpectedly extended ISS mission

SpaceX, nasa, sunita williams
The SpaceX capsule carrying Williams, Wilmore along with astronaut Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov has safely returned home.
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 3:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After spending an arduous nine months in space, Nasa astronauts Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore have safely returned to Earth, marking the end of a prolonged and unplanned stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
 
Originally planned as a routine eight-day mission, their journey extended unexpectedly due to technical malfunctions that prevented their spacecraft from making a safe return. 
 
Nasa officials confirmed their safe recovery shortly after touchdown, hailing their resilience and adaptability during the mission’s unexpected extension.
   
Why were they stranded?
 
Williams, a veteran astronaut, and Wilmore, a former US Navy pilot, were part of Boeing’s Starliner mission, designed to test a new crew transport vehicle.
 
However, unexpected propulsion system failures and docking complications left the duo stranded, forcing Nasa and Boeing engineers to work tirelessly on a solution. While challenging, their prolonged stay in space contributed significantly to ongoing research on extended human habitation in microgravity.

Also Read

Sunita Williams' return LIVE: Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore safely home after long wait

Nasa's Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore finally head home: What happens next

PM Modi wishes India's 'illustrious daughter' Sunita Williams a safe return

Sunita and Butch return: Here's what astronauts did during extended stay

Sunita Williams has 2nd-most spacewalks by a woman - Guess who's first?

   
The return journey
 
The return journey, delayed multiple times due to safety concerns, finally commenced after a meticulous assessment of the spacecraft’s systems.
 
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying Williams and Wilmore successfully undocked from the ISS on March 18, and after a 17-hour journey, it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere, parachuting to a smooth landing off the coast of Florida.
 
What did they do during their extended mission?
 
During their unexpectedly prolonged stay, the astronauts continued critical research aboard the ISS, conducting experiments in:
 
• Plant water management
 
• Vegetable production systems
 
• Space medicine
 
• Robotics
 
• Life-support systems
 
They also played a crucial role in maintaining the station, assisting fellow crew members with daily operations and troubleshooting technical issues. Their experiences provided valuable insights into the challenges of long-duration missions, an essential component of Nasa’s future deep-space exploration plans.
   
What happens next?
 
Now that they have returned, the astronauts are under medical observation and recovery. Following health evaluations, they will reunite with their families, enjoying the comforts of gravity, fresh air, and home.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alphabet to buy Wiz for $32 bn in its biggest deal to boost cloud security

Yemen's Houthis fire ballistic missile at Israel, IDF confirms interception

US Chief Justice John Roberts rejects Trump's call to impeach judge

Putin, Trump talk Ukraine ceasefire: What the White House and Kremlin said

Apple loses antitrust court case in Germany, faces increased scrutiny

Topics :Sunita WilliamsInternational Space StationSpaceX

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 3:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story