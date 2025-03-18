Putin, Trump talk Ukraine ceasefire: What the White House and Kremlin said

- Energy and infrastructure ceasefire: "The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace."

- Weapons proliferation: "Discussed the need to stop proliferation of strategic weapons and will engage with others to ensure the broadest possible application."

- Future US-Russia relations: "Future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside, this includes enormous economic deals." - Negotiations for a broader peace plan will begin immediately: The White House stated that talks aimed at advancing a broader peace plan would commence "immediately" following the agreement between Trump and Putin on a limited 30-day ceasefire targeting energy and infrastructure in Ukraine. - White House on maritime ceasefire: The White House confirmed that discussions on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, along with other potential areas of concern, would commence immediately in the Middle East.