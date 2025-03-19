Yemen's Houthis fire ballistic missile at Israel, IDF confirms interception

Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a missile towards Israel on Tuesday (March 18), prompting air raid sirens across several locations in southern Israel, according to The Times of Israel. The group claimed responsibility, saying they had deployed a "hypersonic ballistic missile, Palestine 2", aimed at the Negev airbase.

The Israeli military confirmed that its air force successfully intercepted the missile before it entered Israeli airspace. "A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF (air force) prior to crossing into Israeli territory," the military stated.

First attack from Yemen since ceasefire

This incident marks the first reported strike from Yemen since the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza took effect on January 19. The Houthis, who have previously targeted Israel, denounced Israel’s renewed airstrikes on Gaza, which, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, have resulted in over 400 casualties. The group also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Palestinians and had earlier this month threatened to attack Israeli-affiliated ships in the Red Sea.

Escalating regional tensions

Aligned with Iran’s "axis of resistance" against the US and Israel, the Houthis have carried out multiple drone and missile attacks on Israeli targets and commercial vessels throughout the Gaza conflict. Their latest strike underscores the growing hostilities in the region as Israel continues its military operations in Gaza.