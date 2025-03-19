Home / World News / Yemen's Houthis fire ballistic missile at Israel, IDF confirms interception

Yemen's Houthis fire ballistic missile at Israel, IDF confirms interception

The Israeli military confirmed that its air force successfully intercepted the missile before it entered Israeli airspace

Israel strike
This incident marks the first reported strike from Yemen since the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza took effect on January 19. | Representational
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 12:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a missile towards Israel on Tuesday (March 18), prompting air raid sirens across several locations in southern Israel, according to The Times of Israel. The group claimed responsibility, saying they had deployed a "hypersonic ballistic missile, Palestine 2", aimed at the Negev airbase.  
 
The Israeli military confirmed that its air force successfully intercepted the missile before it entered Israeli airspace. "A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF (air force) prior to crossing into Israeli territory," the military stated.  
 
First attack from Yemen since ceasefire  
 
This incident marks the first reported strike from Yemen since the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza took effect on January 19. The Houthis, who have previously targeted Israel, denounced Israel’s renewed airstrikes on Gaza, which, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, have resulted in over 400 casualties. The group also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Palestinians and had earlier this month threatened to attack Israeli-affiliated ships in the Red Sea.  
 
Escalating regional tensions  
 
Aligned with Iran’s "axis of resistance" against the US and Israel, the Houthis have carried out multiple drone and missile attacks on Israeli targets and commercial vessels throughout the Gaza conflict. Their latest strike underscores the growing hostilities in the region as Israel continues its military operations in Gaza.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sunita Williams' return LIVE updates: Why the two Nasa astronauts won't walk after landing

US Chief Justice John Roberts rejects Trump's call to impeach judge

Putin, Trump talk Ukraine ceasefire: What the White House and Kremlin said

Apple loses antitrust court case in Germany, faces increased scrutiny

Nations can avoid Trump's April tariffs by cutting trade barriers: Bessent

Topics :israelYemenGaza

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story