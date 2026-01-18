Nasa's Artemis II to carry astronauts near Moon after five decades

For the first time since 1972, human astronauts are set to venture into the Moon’s neighbourhood. The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) on Saturday moved its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft to the launch area from the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center, ahead of the Artemis II mission scheduled for liftoff as early as February 6.

The 10-day mission will carry four astronauts—Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen—on a crewed flight around the Moon before returning to Earth. The launch window extends until April.

Christina Koch will become the first woman to travel to the lunar region, while Jeremy Hansen will be the first non-US citizen to do so, representing the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). The mission marks humanity’s first crewed venture beyond low-Earth orbit in more than five decades.

For the first time, the Artemis programme also carries an Indian connection. While no Indian-owned space company is part of the mission’s prime contractor list, several Indian-born scientists are believed to have contributed to the programme. Among them is Kavya K Manyapu from Hyderabad, who reportedly leads the development of exploration spacesuits for Artemis within the Flight Operations Directorate at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. According to Nasa, prime contractors such as Aerojet Rocketdyne, Axiom Space, Bechtel, Blue Origin, Boeing, Amentum, Jacobs, Lockheed Martin, Maxar Space Systems, Northrop Grumman, and SpaceX together work with more than 2,700 suppliers across 47 US states contributing to the lunar spaceport at Kennedy Space Center.

Artemis II is a critical step in Nasa’s plan to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon and serves as a precursor to future lunar landings. The mission will test key life-support systems, navigation, and high-speed re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere from deep space. “We’re making history,” John Honeycutt, chair of the Artemis II mission management team, said while briefing the media. Reid Wiseman, the mission commander, previously served as a flight engineer aboard the International Space Station during Expedition 41 in 2014. Victor Glover, assigned as pilot, flew to the ISS aboard SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission. Koch, an engineer and astronaut since 2013, spent 328 consecutive days in space and participated in the world’s first all-female spacewalks. Hansen is a Canadian astronaut and former fighter pilot.