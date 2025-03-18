Home / World News / Sunita Williams homecoming: When and where to watch Crew-9 landing?

Sunita Williams homecoming: When and where to watch Crew-9 landing?

US space agency Nasa confirmed Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's long-awaited return to Earth after nearly nine months in zero gravity at the International Space Station

Inside the International Space Station
Sunita Willams inside the International Space Station | Photo: NASA
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally set to return to Earth on Tuesday, March 18, after an extended stay of over nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
 
Originally planned as a short-duration mission, their return was delayed due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which was initially designated for their journey home.
 
Despite the unexpected extension, both astronauts have played a crucial role in ongoing scientific research and station maintenance, showcasing the adaptability required for long-duration space missions. Now, with a revised return schedule, Nasa has confirmed that Williams and Wilmore will depart the ISS aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.
 

When will the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule depart?

Nasa has announced that Crew Dragon will undock from the ISS at approximately 1.05 am Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday (11.35 am Indian Standard Time - IST), with a planned splashdown off the coast of Florida at around 5.57 pm ET (4.27 am IST, Wednesday).
 

Where to watch Sunita Williams’ return live

Live coverage of their return will be available across multiple platforms, including Nasa TV, Nasa+, and the agency’s official YouTube channel.
 
Updates will also be provided on Business Standard.  Read: Sunita Williams' homecoming: How do astronauts survive a fiery re-entry?
 

Live broadcast schedule

(All times ET, with IST conversions in parentheses, subject to change)

Also Read

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore close hatches as they gear up to leave ISS

Sunita Williams' homecoming: How do astronauts survive a fiery re-entry?

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: 11 lesser-known facts about the space pioneer

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore thank Musk & Trump ahead of SpaceX rescue

Nasa confirms homecoming date of Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore: Details

 
Monday, 17 March:
10.45 pm ET (9.15 am IST, Tuesday) – Coverage begins with hatch closure preparations
 
Tuesday, 18 March:
12.45 am ET (11.15 am IST, Tuesday) – Undocking coverage starts
1.05 am ET (11.35 am IST, Tuesday) – Undocking from the ISS
4.45 pm ET (3.15 am IST, Wednesday) – Full return coverage resumes
5.11 pm ET (3.41 am IST, Wednesday) – Deorbit burn (approximate)
5.57 pm ET (4.27 am IST, Wednesday) – Splashdown (approximate)
 
Following their return, Nasa will hold a media briefing at 7.30 pm on Nasa+, featuring key officials, including Joel Montalbano, Steve Stich, and Jeff Arend from Nasa, alongside Sarah Walker from SpaceX. 
 

Who is part of Crew-9?

Crew-9 consists of Nasa astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. Throughout their extended mission, they have conducted vital scientific experiments and technology demonstrations aboard the ISS. Their return will also bring back critical research samples and experimental data for analysis on Earth.
 

Favourable weather allowed early return

Nasa and SpaceX reviewed weather conditions on Sunday and determined that an earlier return on Tuesday would be optimal. This decision allows the astronauts to complete final handover tasks before expected weather instability later in the week. Mission teams will continue monitoring spacecraft readiness, atmospheric conditions, and sea states to finalise the splashdown location.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hamas warns ceasefire breach as Israeli airstrikes kill nearly 200 in Gaza

UK, EU to ramp up pressure on Russia and boost defence initiatives

US Commerce department bureaus ban China's DeepSeek on govt devices

US aviation agency reinstating 132 fired employees after court order: Union

Toronto excludes Tesla vehicles from EV incentive due to US trade war

Topics :NASASpaceXSunita WilliamsBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story