Sunita Williams homecoming: When and where to watch Crew-9 landing?

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally set to return to Earth on Tuesday, March 18, after an extended stay of over nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Originally planned as a short-duration mission, their return was delayed due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which was initially designated for their journey home.

Despite the unexpected extension, both astronauts have played a crucial role in ongoing scientific research and station maintenance, showcasing the adaptability required for long-duration space missions. Now, with a revised return schedule, Nasa has confirmed that Williams and Wilmore will depart the ISS aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

When will the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule depart?

Nasa has announced that Crew Dragon will undock from the ISS at approximately 1.05 am Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday (11.35 am Indian Standard Time - IST), with a planned splashdown off the coast of Florida at around 5.57 pm ET (4.27 am IST, Wednesday).

Where to watch Sunita Williams’ return live

Live coverage of their return will be available across multiple platforms, including Nasa TV, Nasa+, and the agency’s official YouTube channel.

Read: Sunita Williams' homecoming: How do astronauts survive a fiery re-entry? Updates will also be provided on Business Standard.

Live broadcast schedule

(All times ET, with IST conversions in parentheses, subject to change)

Monday, 17 March:

10.45 pm ET (9.15 am IST, Tuesday) – Coverage begins with hatch closure preparations

Tuesday, 18 March:

12.45 am ET (11.15 am IST, Tuesday) – Undocking coverage starts

1.05 am ET (11.35 am IST, Tuesday) – Undocking from the ISS

4.45 pm ET (3.15 am IST, Wednesday) – Full return coverage resumes

5.11 pm ET (3.41 am IST, Wednesday) – Deorbit burn (approximate)

5.57 pm ET (4.27 am IST, Wednesday) – Splashdown (approximate)

Following their return, Nasa will hold a media briefing at 7.30 pm on Nasa+, featuring key officials, including Joel Montalbano, Steve Stich, and Jeff Arend from Nasa, alongside Sarah Walker from SpaceX.

Who is part of Crew-9?

Crew-9 consists of Nasa astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. Throughout their extended mission, they have conducted vital scientific experiments and technology demonstrations aboard the ISS. Their return will also bring back critical research samples and experimental data for analysis on Earth.

Favourable weather allowed early return

Nasa and SpaceX reviewed weather conditions on Sunday and determined that an earlier return on Tuesday would be optimal. This decision allows the astronauts to complete final handover tasks before expected weather instability later in the week. Mission teams will continue monitoring spacecraft readiness, atmospheric conditions, and sea states to finalise the splashdown location.