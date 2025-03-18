Home / World News / UK, EU to ramp up pressure on Russia and boost defence initiatives

UK, EU to ramp up pressure on Russia and boost defence initiatives

The talks will coordinate cooperation on Ukraine and discuss efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia, UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement

European Union, EU
It's vital we upgrade our partnership with the EU and work together to bring an end to this war: British FM| Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Britain and the European Union will ramp up pressure on Russia and boost defence initiatives, as the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, meets British foreign minister David Lammy and defence minister John Healey in London on Tuesday. 
The talks will coordinate cooperation on Ukraine and discuss efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia, UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement on Monday. 
The discussions will also include stepping up action against hybrid threats such as cyberattacks, election interference and rampant Russian disinformation, the statement said. 
Kallas and Lammy will also set review efforts to boost European defence spending through 'innovative initiatives' and military readiness in support of Nato. 
"It's vital we upgrade our partnership with the EU and work together to bring an end to this war and deliver security of all of our citizens," Lammy said about the war in Ukraine. 
Conditions demanded by Russia to agree to a ceasefire show that Moscow does not really want peace, Kallas told reporters in Brussels on Monday. 

Also Read

Trump's talk of dividing assets prompts concern before his call with Putin

PM Modi helped persuade Putin against using nuclear weapon: Polish minister

Trump says he plans to speak with Putin on Mar 18 about ending Ukraine war

Trump to talk to Putin on March 18 as he pushes for end to Ukraine war

Zelenskyy names Andrii Hnatov as new chief of general staff of armed forces

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said he would speak to Russia's Vladimir Putin on Tuesday morning about ending the Ukraine war. 
Trump has been trying to win Putin's support for a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine accepted last week. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US Commerce department bureaus ban China's DeepSeek on govt devices

US aviation agency reinstating 132 fired employees after court order: Union

Toronto excludes Tesla vehicles from EV incentive due to US trade war

Trump's tariff priorities are Canada, Mexico, China, EU: Dhruva Jaishankar

Donald Trump nominates Republic Airways CEO Bedford to lead US FAA

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictBritainEuropean UnionRussia

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story