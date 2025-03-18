Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: SpaceX Crew-9 members undock from ISS
Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have begun their journey back to Earth after their spacecraft successfully undocked from the International Space Station. The undocking took place at 10:35 am IST, with Nasa releasing video footage of the the spacecraft detaching from the space station.
The two astronauts have been stranded in space for more than nine months, far exceeding their originally planned eight-day mission that began on June 5 last year. They had arrived at the station on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which was making its first crewed flight. However, the Starliner experienced propulsion problems and was ultimately deemed unsafe for human return, forcing it to come back to Earth empty in September. Nasa and Boeing had identified "helium leaks and experienced issues with the spacecraft reaction control thrusters" on June 6 as Starliner approached the space station.
Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday to retrieve the astronauts after President Donald Trump has criticized the previous Biden administration for allegedly abandoning the astronauts in space.
When will the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule depart? Nasa has announced that the Crew Dragon spacecraft will detach from the International Space Station at approximately 1:05 am Eastern Time on Tuesday (11:35 am Indian Standard Time). The capsule is scheduled to splash down off Florida's coast around 5:57 pm Eastern Time (4:27 am IST on Wednesday).
Where to watch Sunita Williams’ return live Those interested in watching Sunita Williams' return journey can view live coverage on NASA TV, NASA+, and the space agency's official YouTube channel.
How Sunita Williams found herself stranded in space: An unforeseen challenge
On June 5, 2024, veteran astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams embarked on a journey from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule. The mission was planned as a week-long test flight to the International Space Station (ISS), with Wilmore and Williams overseeing the final validation phase of the spacecraft. This mission was crucial for Boeing, as it aimed to prove Starliner’s capabilities following years of setbacks and development delays.
However, things did not go as planned. Shortly after launch, the mission encountered multiple technical complications, including persistent thruster issues and helium leaks. These malfunctions disrupted Starliner’s operations, preventing it from fulfilling its intended objectives. As a result, the astronauts remained aboard the ISS longer than expected while engineers on the ground worked to troubleshoot and resolve the spacecraft’s challenges.
PM Modi writes to Sunita Williams, invites her to visit India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who is scheduled to return to Earth early on Wednesday after a nine-month stay at the International Space Station, and invited her to visit India.
Like Sunita Williams, Kerala will fight its challenges, says FM Balagopal Thiruvananthapuram
Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Tuesday drew a parallel between Kerala and Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams, stating that the southern state would strongly fight its challenges like hers and go ahead despite attempts by the Centre to financially strangulate it.
Sunita Williams return LIVE Updates: Williams and Wilmore begin journey home
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have begun their journey back to Earth after being stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) for over nine months. NASA confirmed that they undocked from the ISS at 10:35 am IST today.
