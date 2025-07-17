Nasa to preview US-India NISAR radar sat: What is it, why does it matter?

The US space agency released a statement saying it will host a news conference at 9.30 pm IST, July 21, to discuss the upcoming NISAR mission. The event will be streamed live via NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s official social media pages like Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube.

“Additionally, NISAR’s cloud penetrating ability will aid urgent responses to communities during weather disasters such as hurricanes, storm surge, and flooding. The detailed maps the mission creates also will provide information on both gradual and sudden changes occurring on Earth’s land and ice surfaces,” NASA said in a statement.

India’s space prowess is on full display with its deep involvement in the NISAR mission. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has played a pivotal role, contributing not just the S-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)—developed by the Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad—but also the spacecraft bus, built at U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

The mission is a coordinated effort across ISRO’s key facilities:

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) provided the GSLV rocket that will carry NISAR to orbit.

Launch operations will take place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota.

Mission control and satellite tracking are managed by the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).