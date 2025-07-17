Home / World News / Pak Air Force says JF-17 jets set to participate in UK military airshow

Pak Air Force says JF-17 jets set to participate in UK military airshow

Pakistan claims to have used JF-17 in the recent conflict with India. The aircraft's combat-proven capabilities and operational excellence have garnered significant global attention

Pakistan Air Force JF-17
Pakistan's advanced JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets are set to participate in a UK military airshow (Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistan's advanced JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets are set to participate in a UK military airshow, the Air Force announced in a statement here on Thursday.

PAF's participation in RIAT (Royal International Air Tattoo), one of the world's largest military airshows, underscores Pakistan Air Force's commitment to showcasing its professional excellence, the statement said, adding that the aircraft have already landed at the Royal Air Force Base Fairford.

"JF-17 Block-III is an EASA Radar and Long Range BVR equipped 4.5 generation multi-role fighter aircraft which is capable of undertaking a wide variety of combat missions, bolstering airpower application in the face of contemporary challenges, thereby strengthening national security, the statement added.

Pakistan claims to have used JF-17 in the recent conflict with India. The aircraft's combat-proven capabilities and operational excellence have garnered significant global attention, making its appearance at RIAT a highly anticipated highlight in the aerospace and defence community, it said.

RIAT 2025, scheduled to take place from July 18 to 20, has been running for over 50 years and powers the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust, the statement said.

Jointly developed by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC), the JF-17 is a single-engine multi-role combat aircraft which first flew in 2003, said the official website of the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump's push to reclaim $9 bn in foreign aid, media funds gets Senate nod

EU eyes local-only food sourcing for schools in 2028 farm reforms

B'desh imposes curfew, deploys army after violence in Hasina's stronghold

Decoded: What are Epstein files and why is Trump admin not releasing them?

Belgium's Tomorrowland stage destroyed in fire days before festival opening

Topics :Pakistan BritainPakistan Air Forcemilitary

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story