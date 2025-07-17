Pak Air Force says JF-17 jets set to participate in UK military airshow

Pakistan's advanced JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets are set to participate in a UK military airshow, the Air Force announced in a statement here on Thursday.

PAF's participation in RIAT (Royal International Air Tattoo), one of the world's largest military airshows, underscores Pakistan Air Force's commitment to showcasing its professional excellence, the statement said, adding that the aircraft have already landed at the Royal Air Force Base Fairford.

"JF-17 Block-III is an EASA Radar and Long Range BVR equipped 4.5 generation multi-role fighter aircraft which is capable of undertaking a wide variety of combat missions, bolstering airpower application in the face of contemporary challenges, thereby strengthening national security, the statement added.