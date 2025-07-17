Trump's push to reclaim $9 bn in foreign aid, media funds nears Senate vote

President Donald Trump's request to cancel about $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting spending is nearing passage in the Senate, an action that would have a tiny impact on the nation's rising debt but could have major ramifications for future spending fights in Congress.

Spending bills generally need bipartisan support to advance in the Senate. But the legislation before the Senate gives Republicans the opportunity to undo some of the previously approved spending without Democratic support. The measure contains Trump's efforts to target the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and roll back some of the humanitarian and economic assistance the US provides internationally.

The Trump administration is promising more rescission packages to come if the first effort is successful. Democrats say doing so upends a legislative process that typically requires lawmakers from both parties to work together to fund the nation's priorities. The move to claw back a sliver of federal spending comes after Republicans muscled Trump's big tax and spending cut bill to approval without any Democratic support. The Congressional Budget Office has projected that measure will increase future federal deficits by about $3.3 trillion over the coming decade. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Republicans were using the president's rescissions request to target wasteful spending.

It's a small but important step for fiscal sanity that we all should be able to agree is long overdue, Thune said as the Senate opened on Wednesday. Lawmakers clash over cuts to public radio and TV stations In opposing the bill, Democrats said Congress was ceding its spending powers to the executive branch with little idea of how the White House Office of Management and Budget would apply the cuts. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York called the legislation a terrible bill that guts local news, defunds rural radio stations and makes America less safe on the world stage.

The legislation would claw back nearly USD 1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which represents the full amount it's due to receive during the next two budget years. The White House says the public media system is politically biased and an unnecessary expense. The corporation distributes more than 70 per cent of the money to more than 1,500 locally operated public television and radio stations, with much of the remainder assigned to National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service to support national programming. Some Republicans had expressed worries about how local radio and televisions stations would survive without federal assistance. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said he secured a deal from the White House that some funding administered by the Department of the Interior would be repurposed to subsidize Native American public radio stations in about a dozen states.

Democrats are not assured by the side agreements. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said in some rural areas of his state pubic radio is the most reliable ways to get news and emergency alerts during wildfire season. These cuts will lead to rural public radio stations laying off staff, reducing programming, or even shutting down entirely, Kelly said. Kate Riley, president and CEO of America's Public Television Stations, a network of locally owned and operated stations, said the side deal was at best a short-term, half-measure that will still result in cuts and reduced service at the stations it purports to save, while leaving behind all other stations, including many that serve Native populations.

Slashing billions of dollars from foreign aid The legislation would also claw back about USD 8 billion in foreign aid spending. Among the cuts are USD 800 million for a program that provides emergency shelter, water and sanitation and family reunification for those who flee their own country and USD 496 million to provide food, water and health care for countries hit by natural disasters and conflicts. There's also a USD 4.15 billion cut for programs that aim to boost the economies and democratic institutions in developing countries. Republicans said they winnowed the president's request by taking out his proposed $400 million cut to a program known as PEPFAR. The politically popular program is credited with saving millions of lives since its creation under then-President George W. Bush, a Republican, to combat HIV/AIDS.

Democrats said the changes to save PEPFAR funding were not enough. They argued that the Trump administration's animus toward foreign aid programs would hurt America's standing in the world and create a vacuum for China to fill. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said the amount of money it takes to save a starving child or prevent the transmission of disease is miniscule, even as the investments secure cooperation with the US on other issues. The cuts being made to foreign aid programs through Trump's Department of Government Efficiency were having life-and-death consequences around the world, he said. People are dying right now, not in spite of us but because of us, Schatz said. We are causing death.

Republicans face a Friday deadline Republicans providing just enough votes to take up the bill, with Vice President JD Vance breaking a 50-50 tie on Tuesday night. Three Republicans joined with Democrats in voting against advancing the measure. That sets up on Wednesday what's known as a vote-a-rama, in which lawmakers will vote on scores of proposed amendments to the bill. Once the amendment process is over, the Senate will vote on final passage. During the amendment votes, Democrats sought to remove a variety of the proposed rescissions. The first proposed but ultimately unsuccessful amendment came from Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., who sought to remove the USD 496 million cut for countries hit by natural disasters.

Coons said the money just doesn't save lives but also strengthens our standing, brings us closer to our allies and helps us compete with China. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., argued many foreign governments and UN agencies "have become reliant on US emergency funding, using it to avoid investing in their own disaster preparedness. He said even with the rescission, USD 6 billion would still be available for responding to emergencies around the world. The House has already shown its support for the president's request with a mostly party line 214-212 vote, but since the Senate is amending the bill, it will have to go back to the House for another vote.