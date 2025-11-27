Explained: How Operation Allies Welcome brought Afghans into the US in 2021

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were critically injured on Wednesday (local time) when a gunman opened fire near the White House, according to ABC News. Police described it as a “targeted shooting”.

Authorities identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who came to the United States in 2021 through the Operation Allies Welcome.

ALSO READ: Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, suspect in White House National Guard shooting? According to CBS News, federal officials are still examining his background and motive. The New York Times reported that Lakanwal arrived through a refugee programme designed for Afghans fleeing the Taliban takeover. He was wounded after opening fire in a crowded tourist area on the eve of Thanksgiving and appeared to have acted alone.

What is Operation Allies Welcome? The Department of Homeland Security launched Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) on August 29, 2021, after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. The Joe Biden administration created the programme to support vulnerable Afghans, especially those who had assisted US forces or worked closely with American institutions. Under the programme, eligible Afghans were allowed to enter the US on two-year grants of humanitarian parole. This temporary status did not provide a path to permanent residency. Instead, individuals had to apply separately for asylum or other immigration options to stay in the country, The New York Times reported.

Afghans evacuated under OAW were first taken to US military bases for processing, housing and security checks. They were later resettled across American communities. The Congressional Research Service estimated that about 77,000 Afghans arrived in the US through OAW during its roughly one-year run. While the administration stressed that evacuees underwent vetting, the programme drew criticism from some Republicans who questioned the screening procedures. US halts immigration requests from Afghans The US on Wednesday (local time) paused all immigration requests from Afghan nationals, hours after two National Guard members were shot near the White House. In a post on X, the US Customs and Immigration Services said, "Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols."