Explained: How Operation Allies Welcome brought Afghans into the US in 2021

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were critically injured on Wednesday (local time) when a gunman opened fire near the White House, according to ABC News. Police described it as a “targeted shooting”.
Authorities identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who came to the United States in 2021 through the Operation Allies Welcome.
According to CBS News, federal officials are still examining his background and motive. The New York Times reported that Lakanwal arrived through a refugee programme designed for Afghans fleeing the Taliban takeover. He was wounded after opening fire in a crowded tourist area on the eve of Thanksgiving and appeared to have acted alone.
The Department of Homeland Security launched Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) on August 29, 2021, after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. The Joe Biden administration created the programme to support vulnerable Afghans, especially those who had assisted US forces or worked closely with American institutions.
Under the programme, eligible Afghans were allowed to enter the US on two-year grants of humanitarian parole. This temporary status did not provide a path to permanent residency. Instead, individuals had to apply separately for asylum or other immigration options to stay in the country, The New York Times reported.
Afghans evacuated under OAW were first taken to US military bases for processing, housing and security checks. They were later resettled across American communities.
The Congressional Research Service estimated that about 77,000 Afghans arrived in the US through OAW during its roughly one-year run. While the administration stressed that evacuees underwent vetting, the programme drew criticism from some Republicans who questioned the screening procedures.
US halts immigration requests from Afghans
The US on Wednesday (local time) paused all immigration requests from Afghan nationals, hours after two National Guard members were shot near the White House.
In a post on X, the US Customs and Immigration Services said, "Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols."
The agency added, "The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission."
Trump condemns attack
President Donald Trump, who is in Florida for Thanksgiving, condemned the attack. He warned that the “animal” responsible for attacking the National Guard members “will pay a very steep price”.
Trump said on Truth Social that he would speak about the “horrific attack” at around 9:15 pm (local time).
In a separate post, he wrote, "The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.