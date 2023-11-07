Home / World News / Nato announces suspension of Cold War-era treaty after Russia's pullout

Nato announces suspension of Cold War-era treaty after Russia's pullout

AP Brussels
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
NATO on Tuesday announced the formal suspension of a key Cold War-era security treaty in response to Russia's pullout from the deal.

The alliance said its members who signed the treaty are now freezing their participation in the pact.

Most of NATO's 31 allies have signed the Treaty of Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, which was aimed at preventing Cold War rivals from massing forces at or near mutual borders. It was signed in November 1990, but not fully ratified until two years later.

NATO said that a situation whereby Allied State Parties abide by the Treaty, while Russia does not, would be unsustainable.

Russia's foreign ministry announced earlier Tuesday that Moscow had finalised its withdrawal.

In response, NATO said, allies who had signed intend to suspend the operation of the CFE Treaty for as long as necessary, in accordance with their rights under international law. This is a decision fully supported by all NATO Allies.

NATO underlined that its members remain committed to reduce military risk, and prevent misperceptions and conflicts.

Topics :NATOCold WarRussia

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

