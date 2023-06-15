Home / World News / Nato debates ways to boost ties with Ukraine as war against invasion drags

Nato debates ways to boost ties with Ukraine as war against invasion drags

NATO defence ministers gathered Thursday to discuss future relations with Ukraine as Russia's war on the country thwarts its hopes of joining the world's biggest security alliance soon

AP Brussels
Nato debates ways to boost ties with Ukraine as war against invasion drags

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NATO defence ministers gathered Thursday to discuss future relations with Ukraine as Russia's war on the country thwarts its hopes of joining the world's biggest security alliance soon.

The ministers were also due to take part in a separate meeting at NATO headquarters of the US-led Ukraine Contact Group the forum Ukraine's supporters routinely join to try to drum up weapons and ammunition to help Kyiv fight the Russian invasion.

The NATO meeting comes just under a month before US President Joe Biden and his counterparts gather for a summit in Lithuania in a symbolic show of support for Ukraine. They are expected to underscore their determination to act should Russian President Vladimir Putin try to expand the war westward.

NATO agreed in 2008 that Ukraine would join the organisation one day, but did not set a date for it to start membership talks.

As the war ground on, Ukraine applied for accelerated accession to NATO on September 30. With its Crimean Peninsula annexed, and Russian troops and pro-Moscow separatists holding parts of the south and east, it's not clear what Ukraine's borders would even look like.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said there is no consensus for the country to join while it is at war with Russia.

We agree that the most urgent task now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation because unless Ukraine prevails and can continue as a democratic state in Europe, there is no membership issue to be discussed at all, he said, ahead of the meeting.

Stoltenberg said that he expects the 31-nation alliance to agree (to) a multi-year program where we help to move Ukraine to transition from old standards, equipment, procedures, doctrines to NATO standards and become fully interoperable with NATO.

NATO is also upgrading its relations with Ukraine. The NATO-Ukraine Commission, which will meet later Thursday, is set to be upgraded to a NATO-Ukraine Council, giving the country an equal seat at the table with the 31 allies.

NATO has no official presence in Ukraine and as an organisation provides only nonlethal support to Kyiv, although allies individually and in groups do supply weapons and ammunition.

Also Read

Ukraine needs more than a $30 billion arsenal for counterstrike on Russia

Nato allies send 1,500 combat vehicles, 230 tanks to Ukraine amid war

Finnish MPs can decide on NATO membership by simple majority: Committee

In setback to Putin, Finland set to officially become NATO member

NATO mulls security guarantees for Ukraine but wary of igniting a war

Pak FM Bilawal to travel to China and Japan to boost bilateral ties

Greece declares three-day national mourning for 79 shipwreck victims

Pak biz house seeks revival of trade with India to bail out ailing economy

Many Twitter workers had car windows smashed as they felt unsafe: Musk

IMF raises issues with Pak's FY23-24 budget; calls it 'missed opportunity'

Topics :NATORussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story