Nearly 200 arrested in US amid crackdown on college protests, says report





More than 200 protesters were arrested on Saturday at Northeastern University, Arizona State University, Indiana University and Washington University, according to officials, as colleges across the country struggle to quell growing pro-Palestinian demonstrations and encampments on campus. More than 700 protesters have been arrested on US campuses since April 18, when Columbia University had the New York Police Department clear a protest encampment there. In several cases, most of those who were arrested have been released. At Washington University in St Louis, more than 80 arrests were made and the campus was locked down on Saturday evening, university officials said in a statement, adding that the campus police were still processing arrests. Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate for the 2024 presidential election, was among those arrested, along with her campaign manager and another staff member, a spokesman for the campaign said.

Earlier in the day, at Northeastern in Boston, protesters had set up an encampment on the campus's Centennial Common this week that drew more than 100 supporters. The administration had asked the protesters to leave, but many students did not.Around dawn on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police officers arrived at the encampment and began to arrest protesters, putting them in zip-tie handcuffs and taking several tents down. They said they had arrested 102 protesters. It was unclear how many of those arrested were students, but the university said students who showed their university IDs were being released.A Northeastern spokeswoman, Renata Nyul, said the demonstration had been "infiltrated by professional organizers" and that the "use of virulent antisemitic slurs, including 'Kill the Jews,' crossed the line."Protesters denied both claims, and a video appeared to show that it was a pro-Israel counterprotester who used the phrase, as part of his criticism of the pro-Palestinian protesters' chants. In response to that video, Nyul stood by her initial comments, adding that "any suggestion that repulsive, antisemitic comments are sometimes acceptable depending on the context is reprehensible."