Home / World News / Nearly 200 arrested in US amid crackdown on college protests, says report

Nearly 200 arrested in US amid crackdown on college protests, says report

Earlier in the day, at Northeastern in Boston, protesters had set up an encampment on the campus's Centennial Common this week that drew more than 100 supporters

Protest encampment in support of Palestinians at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, US (Photo: Reuters/Caitlin Ochs)
NYT
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
More than 200 protesters were arrested on Saturday at Northeastern University, Arizona State University, Indiana University and Washington University, according to officials, as colleges across the country struggle to quell growing pro-Palestinian demonstrations and encampments on campus. More than 700 protesters have been arrested on US campuses since April 18, when Columbia University had the New York Police Department clear a protest encampment there. In several cases, most of those who were arrested have been released.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At Washington University in St Louis, more than 80 arrests were made and the campus was locked down on Saturday evening, university officials said in a statement, adding that the campus police were still processing arrests. Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate for the 2024 presidential election, was among those arrested, along with her campaign manager and another staff member, a spokesman for the campaign said.

Earlier in the day, at Northeastern in Boston, protesters had set up an encampment on the campus’s Centennial Common this week that drew more than 100 supporters. The administration had asked the protesters to leave, but many students did not.

Around dawn on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police officers arrived at the encampment and began to arrest protesters, putting them in zip-tie handcuffs and taking several tents down. They said they had arrested 102 protesters. It was unclear how many of those arrested were students, but the university said students who showed their university IDs were being released.

A Northeastern spokeswoman, Renata Nyul, said the demonstration had been “infiltrated by professional organizers” and that the “use of virulent antisemitic slurs, including ‘Kill the Jews,’ crossed the line.”

Protesters denied both claims, and a video appeared to show that it was a pro-Israel counterprotester who used the phrase, as part of his criticism of the pro-Palestinian protesters’ chants. In response to that video, Nyul stood by her initial comments, adding that “any suggestion that repulsive, antisemitic comments are sometimes acceptable depending on the context is reprehensible.”

©2024 The New York Times News Service

Also Read

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

India strongly condemned deaths of civilians: PM Modi on Hamas-Israel war

Israel Prez seeks India's help in release of hostages held captive by Hamas

Protection of civilians is paramount: UN chief amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Hamas-Israel conflict: India calls for de-escalation of situation, again

Forbes journalist placed under house arrest in Russia on 'fake news' case

Dubai plans to move int'l airport to $35 bn new facility within 10 years

Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

Rapid warming of Indian ocean could lead to catastrophic outcomes: Study

Elon Musk heads to China in a surprise visit after postponing India visit

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :United StatesIsrael-Iran ConflictHamas

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story