Nepal PM calls for stronger cooperation among Bimstec on climate, trade

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has called for stronger cooperation among member states of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation to build economic opportunities and tackle climate change and natural disasters.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he also stressed enhancing connectivity in transport, trade and digital networks to foster deeper integration of economies.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organisation that focuses on economic growth, technological collaboration and connectivity among countries dependent on or adjacent to the Bay of Bengal. It has seven members -- Bangladesh, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India, Bhutan and Myanmar.