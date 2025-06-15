Home / World News / Nepal starts exporting 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh via Indian grid

Nepal starts exporting 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh via Indian grid

Last year, Nepal exported electricity to Bangladesh on November 15, for a single day, as a token to implement the agreement. Representational Image
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
Nepal has begun exporting 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh through an Indian transmission line.

Nepal, India and Bangladesh signed a trilateral agreement on October 3, 2024 to export electricity produced by Nepal to Bangladesh via the Indian transmission line.

A Nepalese official said the export of electricity to Bangladesh has started from Saturday midnight.

As per the agreement, Nepal will export 40 MW of electricity from June 15 to November 15. The electricity will be transmitted to Bangladesh via India's 400-kV Muzaffarpur-Baharampur-Bheramara transmission line.

Last year, Nepal exported electricity to Bangladesh on November 15, for a single day, as a token to implement the agreement.

As per the bilateral agreement reached between Nepal and Bangladesh, Nepal will charge 6.4 US cents per unit of electricity.

Bangladesh has agreed to import electricity from Nepal for the next five years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NepalBangladeshelectricity sector

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

