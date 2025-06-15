Home / World News / America didn't do immigration policies well: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon
America has not done immigration policies well, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New York/San Francisco
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
America has not done immigration policies well, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said, voicing support for merit-based immigration.

America is indispensable. It's not indispensable because we're better. It's indispensable because (we have) the best military in the world, the most prosperous nation in the world, the best economy in the world, the best technology, the roots of that technology, the freedoms we have. It's what brought people here, Dimon said.

Dimon added that "America's role is indispensable. That role is economic, it's military, it's education, it's allowing people to come here, want to stay here, like more merit-based, which we should be doing. That's the most important thing."  He recalled that his grandparents were Greek immigrants who never went to high school.

Dimon said he has a list of policies that America didn't do well.

We don't do mortgage policies well, we didn't do immigration policies well, we don't do affordable housing policies wellwe don't teach work skills properly, he said.

People come here to be Americans, and it's the natural thing, freedom of speech and freedom of enterprise and freedom, he added.

His comments came at a time when the Trump administration has intensified its crackdown on immigration, particularly on illegal immigrants.

Responding to a question on China and US leadership, he said that American military leadership is critical to the health of the future free and democratic world.

He added that America should be a technological leader, saying that you do not want to give China the nano chips that can make their supersonic missiles better. He added that when China wants to do something, they put 50,000 engineers on it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

