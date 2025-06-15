America didn't do immigration policies well: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

America has not done immigration policies well, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said, voicing support for merit-based immigration.

America is indispensable. It's not indispensable because we're better. It's indispensable because (we have) the best military in the world, the most prosperous nation in the world, the best economy in the world, the best technology, the roots of that technology, the freedoms we have. It's what brought people here, Dimon said.

His remarks came during a conversation with Databricks CEO and Co-founder Ali Ghodsi at the Data + AI Summit 2025 in San Francisco last week.

Dimon added that "America's role is indispensable. That role is economic, it's military, it's education, it's allowing people to come here, want to stay here, like more merit-based, which we should be doing. That's the most important thing." He recalled that his grandparents were Greek immigrants who never went to high school.

Dimon said he has a list of policies that America didn't do well. We don't do mortgage policies well, we didn't do immigration policies well, we don't do affordable housing policies wellwe don't teach work skills properly, he said. People come here to be Americans, and it's the natural thing, freedom of speech and freedom of enterprise and freedom, he added. His comments came at a time when the Trump administration has intensified its crackdown on immigration, particularly on illegal immigrants. Responding to a question on China and US leadership, he said that American military leadership is critical to the health of the future free and democratic world.