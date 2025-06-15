Home / World News / Trump's 2024 income tops $600 mn, driven by crypto, resorts, brand deals

Trump's 2024 income tops $600 mn, driven by crypto, resorts, brand deals

US President Donald Trump's 2024 financial disclosure reveals massive earnings from crypto ventures, golf resorts, and overseas licensing deals, even as multimillion-dollar legal debts loom

US President Donald Trump's expanding footprint in the cryptocurrency space was a highlight of the disclosure.
US President Donald Trump reported more than $600 million in income for 2024 and declared over $1.6 billion in assets, revealing a business empire that spans high-end real estate, cryptocurrency, global brand licensing, and retail merchandise. 
 
The figures are detailed in a 234-page disclosure filed on June 13, offering a snapshot of his financial status before winning a second term in office.
 

Crypto surge boosts income portfolio

 
Trump’s expanding footprint in the cryptocurrency space was a highlight of the disclosure. He reported $57.3 million in income from World Liberty Financial, where he holds 15.75 billion governance tokens. Additionally, Trump earned $1.2 million from trading cards in the form of NFTs bearing his image. First Lady Melania Trump received over $216,000 from her own NFT line.
 
The report also lists Trump’s personal cryptocurrency holdings, including at least $1 million in ethereum. Vice President JD Vance disclosed holding $250,000 in bitcoin.
 

Golf resorts and Mar-a-Lago revenue streams

 
Golf and hospitality remain Trump’s most reliable sources of income. His Florida-based resorts—Jupiter, Doral and West Palm Beach—along with his private club at Mar-a-Lago, together brought in $217.7 million. Trump National Doral topped the list, generating over $110 million.
 
Across the US, Trump’s golf courses, hotels and restaurants earned $378 million in revenue, plus $22 million in management fees. His international properties in Ireland and Scotland contributed another $38.9 million.
 

Foreign licensing, merchandise

 
Trump’s licensing and royalty businesses also played a major role in 2024. Foreign deals yielded $36 million, with highlights including $5 million from Vietnam, $10 million from India, and over $20 million from Dubai and Oman, largely via Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan.
 
In the US, he earned $1.3 million from sales of the Greenwood Bible, co-branded with singer Lee Greenwood. Other Trump-branded merchandise included Trump Watches ($2.8 million), Trump Sneakers & Fragrances ($2.5 million), and his book Save America, which brought in $3 million.
 

Conservative investments, rising legal liabilities

 
The filing shows a conservative investment approach, focused on fixed-income funds. These include over $50 million in the Schwab Government Money Fund and up to $25 million each in Invesco short-term Treasury instruments and Blue Owl Capital holdings. Equity investments were modest, each capped at $250,000.
 
However, legal troubles cast a shadow over the financial success. Trump acknowledged debts exceeding $50 million related to court rulings involving E. Jean Carroll and the New York attorney general. Two judgments—one for $90 million and another for $350 million plus interest—are noted as “pending appeal.”
 

Campaign-year monetisation

 
The disclosure underscores Trump’s strategy of monetising brand, visibility, and influence during a politically volatile year. Crypto ventures, licensing pacts and merchandise deals contributed significantly to earnings, even as court cases and political scrutiny escalated.
 
First Lady Melania Trump reported over $700,000 in income from just two speaking engagements in 2024, both delivered to the Log Cabin Republicans, further strengthening the Trump family’s revenue streams during the election cycle.

Donald Trump US President Trump Donald Trump administration cryptocurrency golf

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

