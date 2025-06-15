Trump's 2024 income tops $600 mn, driven by crypto, resorts, brand deals

US President Donald Trump reported more than $600 million in income for 2024 and declared over $1.6 billion in assets, revealing a business empire that spans high-end real estate, cryptocurrency, global brand licensing, and retail merchandise.

The figures are detailed in a 234-page disclosure filed on June 13, offering a snapshot of his financial status before winning a second term in office.

Crypto surge boosts income portfolio

Trump’s expanding footprint in the cryptocurrency space was a highlight of the disclosure. He reported $57.3 million in income from World Liberty Financial, where he holds 15.75 billion governance tokens. Additionally, Trump earned $1.2 million from trading cards in the form of NFTs bearing his image. First Lady Melania Trump received over $216,000 from her own NFT line.

The report also lists Trump’s personal cryptocurrency holdings, including at least $1 million in ethereum. Vice President JD Vance disclosed holding $250,000 in bitcoin. Golf resorts and Mar-a-Lago revenue streams Golf and hospitality remain Trump’s most reliable sources of income. His Florida-based resorts—Jupiter, Doral and West Palm Beach—along with his private club at Mar-a-Lago, together brought in $217.7 million. Trump National Doral topped the list, generating over $110 million. Across the US, Trump’s golf courses, hotels and restaurants earned $378 million in revenue, plus $22 million in management fees. His international properties in Ireland and Scotland contributed another $38.9 million.

Foreign licensing, merchandise Trump’s licensing and royalty businesses also played a major role in 2024. Foreign deals yielded $36 million, with highlights including $5 million from Vietnam, $10 million from India, and over $20 million from Dubai and Oman, largely via Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan. In the US, he earned $1.3 million from sales of the Greenwood Bible, co-branded with singer Lee Greenwood. Other Trump-branded merchandise included Trump Watches ($2.8 million), Trump Sneakers & Fragrances ($2.5 million), and his book Save America, which brought in $3 million. Conservative investments, rising legal liabilities The filing shows a conservative investment approach, focused on fixed-income funds. These include over $50 million in the Schwab Government Money Fund and up to $25 million each in Invesco short-term Treasury instruments and Blue Owl Capital holdings. Equity investments were modest, each capped at $250,000.