Netanyahu held secret UAE meeting with president during Iran war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the United Arab Emirates and met with the Emirati president during the war with Iran, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the meeting resulted in an "historic breakthrough" in relations between Israel and the UAE.

The statement appeared to be the first confirmation of a meeting between Netanyahu and the Emirati president.

A source familiar with the meeting said Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) met in Al-Ain, an oasis city by the Oman border, on March 26 and that their meeting lasted several hours.