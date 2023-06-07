New York tops the world's 20 most expensive cities for expats in 2023

New York has leapfrogged Hong Kong as the world’s most expensive city to live in as an expat, while skyrocketing rents saw Singapore crash into the top five, according to a new study.
- Dubai rents rose by almost one third on an influx of Russian expatriates, pushing the city up to 12th place
- While most European cities rose in rankings, Norwegian and Swedish cities fell on weak currencies and French cities slipped on lower inflation rates compared to EU peers
- Chinese cities fell in the rankings due to the impact of a weaker currency and lower inflation rates relative to other countries
- Rankings for all US cities surged on the strong dollar and high inflation, with San Francisco breaking into the top 10
- ECA International analyzes the cost of consumer goods and services, factoring in rental costs in areas typically inhabited by expats, to rank 207 cities in 120 countries and territories around the world.
- New York, US (2022 ranking: 2)
- Hong Kong, China (1)
- Geneva, Switzerland (3)
- London, UK (4)
- Singapore (13)
- Zurich, Switzerland (7)
- San Francisco, US (11)
- Tel Aviv, Israel (6)
- Seoul, South Korea (10)
- Tokyo, Japan (5)
- Bern, Switzerland (16)
- Dubai, UAE (23)
- Shanghai, China (8)
- Guangzhou, China (9)
- Los Angeles, US (21)
- Shenzhen, China (12)
- Beijing, China (14)
- Copenhagen, Denmark (18)
- Abu Dhabi, UAE (22)
- Chicago, US (25)