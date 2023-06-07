Home / World News / 2 killed in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in US' Virginia

The city's chief said the two who died were both male, ages 18 and 36

AP Richmond
Two people were killed in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia's capital, police said.

Police also said a 19-year-old who was in custody will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder. A total of seven people were wounded in the shooting.

he city's chief said the two who died were both male, ages 18 and 36. Their names were not released, but police believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

Police recovered multiple handguns.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

RICHMOND, Va.

