Home / World News / New Zealand PM's plane so prone to breakdowns he took backup on China visit

New Zealand PM's plane so prone to breakdowns he took backup on China visit

New Zealand's aging air force fleet has a track record of stranding politicians due to mechanical problems

Bloomberg
Chris Hipkins (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (pictured) took two air force jets with him on a trip to China in case the one he was traveling in broke down.
Hipkins flew to Beijing on Sunday in a Royal New Zealand Air Force Boeing 757, leading a delegation of company executives in the hope of expanding trade with his nation’s biggest export market. A second airforce 757 accompanied the first as far as Manila in the Philippines, acting as a backup in case of any mechanical problems, the Prime Minister’s office said Monday in Wellington.

Given the importance of the trip and the long distance involved, “it was considered that a backup aircraft was justified to ensure the success of the mission to our largest trade partner,” a spokesperson said. “The 757s are around 30 years old, are nearing the end of their economic lives, and are due for replacement between 2028 and 2030.”
Opposition parties said the need to take a second aircraft was an environmental embarrassment to the country and illustrated the poor state of its defense force. New Zealand’s aging air force fleet has a track record of stranding politicians due to mechanical problems.

Also Read

Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand PM, succeeds Jacinda Ardern

Chris Hipkins to succeed Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

PM Modi, New Zealand counterpart discuss full range of bilateral ties

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Crossover: Harmanpreet and co eye Last 8 spot

Three killed as Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand, say officials

Japan to take over global leader in chipmaking compounds for $6 billion

Saudi Aramco sees 'sound' oil outlook for H2CY23 on China, India demand

It was a protest, not an attempt to overthrow regime: Wagner leader

Billionaire James Crown dies in racetrack accident in Colorado at age 70

New images show Chinese spy balloons also targeted Asia: British media

Topics :New Zealand

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story