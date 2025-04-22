Who will be the next Pope? History, rules and surprises in Vatican ranks

Now, the responsibility of electing a new pope lies with the College of Cardinals, the Church’s highest-ranking officials from across the world. When a pope passes away or steps down, the cardinals are called to the Vatican to participate in the papal election, known as the conclave.

The conclave will usually start between 15 and 20 days following the pope’s death, allowing time for mourning and for cardinals to reach Rome. According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, voting takes place within the historic Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

How did the papacy come into being?

The papacy, one of the oldest institutions in the world, traces its origins to St Peter, considered the first pope by the Catholic Church. A key figure among Jesus Christ’s apostles, Peter was entrusted with leading the early Christian community following the resurrection. His foundational role established a lineage of papal leadership that continues to this day.

St Peter’s position as the first pope is symbolised by St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, named in his honour. Unlike today’s process, early popes were not elected but either chosen informally or appointed—often with strong involvement from secular rulers. It was only in 1059 that Pope Nicholas II issued an edict granting the College of Cardinals sole authority to elect the pope, establishing the modern papal election process.

Over the last 2,000 years, 266 popes have officially led the Catholic Church, with Pope Francis, elected in 2013, being the most recent. However, this figure excludes nearly 40 individuals considered antipopes, deemed illegitimate due to disputed elections or appointments by secular powers. The last antipope, Felix V, stepped down in 1449. The Church has also seen five periods without a pope—interregnums—when no papal selection process was active. The most recent interregnum ended in March 1800, with these gaps adding up to 10 years and 50 days.

Who can be elected as pope—and can they refuse?

Although any unmarried, baptised male Catholic can technically become pope, for over 600 years only cardinals have been elected to the role. The position is deeply tied to ecclesiastical hierarchy and tradition, and those under consideration are typically high-ranking members of the Church. Despite this, there have been rare instances of refusal. St Philip Benizi in 1271 reportedly fled to avoid the papacy. In the 20th century, Cardinal Giovanni Colombo expressed his refusal during the 1978 conclave, after which Cardinal Karol Józef Wojtyła was elected as Pope John Paul II.

Victor I, who served as pope from around 189 to 199 CE, is considered the first Black pope. Originally from Africa, his papacy came during a formative period for Christianity. One of the major issues he dealt with was the Easter Controversy—a theological dispute over when to celebrate Easter. His insistence on uniformity in practice showcased his commitment to Church unity and highlighted the diversity within early Christian communities. Victor I’s tenure also marked an early instance of African leadership within the Church.

Why do popes adopt a new name upon election?

Popes typically adopt a new name upon their election due to a tradition rooted in symbolism and precedent. While not mandatory, the name change has become standard practice. The first to do so was John II in 533, who rejected his birth name, Mercurius, due to its pagan connotation.

From the mid-16th century onwards, all popes have chosen new names, often in tribute to previous pontiffs or saints. Pope Francis broke with recent tradition by selecting a name never used before, honouring St Francis of Assisi and reflecting his focus on humility, peace, and care for the environment. The only two popes to take double names were John Paul I in 1978—who added “the First” himself—and his successor John Paul II, who chose the name in tribute.

Who has been the longest-serving pope?

Papal tenures have varied widely. St Peter is believed to have led the Church for at least 34 years, though historical verification is limited. The longest confirmed reign was that of Pius IX, who served nearly 32 years until his death in 1878. On the other end of the spectrum, Urban VII holds the record for the shortest papacy, dying of malaria just 13 days after his election in 1590.

The youngest pope on record was John XII, thought to have been around 18 years old when elected in 955 CE. The oldest was Pope Gregory XII, elected in 1406 at age 81. Pope Benedict XVI, who resigned in 2013 at the age of 85, lived to be 95—the longest-lived pope in history. Among popes elected in the 20th century, the average age at election was 65. The youngest in that period was John Paul II at 58, while the oldest was John XXIII at 76. Since 1400, the average age of elected popes has been 62.4 years.

How has the papacy evolved over the centuries?

The evolution of the papacy reflects broader shifts in Christian religious and political life. In early Christianity, bishops collectively led the Church, but the bishop of Rome gradually gained prominence due to the city’s political and spiritual significance. As the Church expanded within the Roman Empire, the pope’s role as a unifying figure became more defined, especially during doctrinal conflicts and state persecution.

By the medieval period, the pope had transitioned into both a spiritual leader and a political actor. The pope’s temporal powers were formalised in the 8th century with the creation of the Papal States. Tensions with monarchs over the authority to appoint bishops underscored the Church’s desire for autonomy and solidified the pope’s supremacy in ecclesiastical matters.

The Great Schism of 1054 CE divided Christianity into Eastern Orthodoxy and Western Catholicism, establishing the pope’s exclusive leadership in the West. During the Renaissance, popes became major cultural patrons but also drew criticism for excesses. These tensions culminated in the Protestant Reformation of the 16th century, which challenged papal authority and led to the fragmentation of Christianity in Europe. In response, the Catholic Church initiated the Counter-Reformation, beginning with the Council of Trent.