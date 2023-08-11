Niger crisis: Govt asks Indian nationals to leave 'as soon as possible'

The Indian government on Friday advised all Indian citizens to leave Niger as soon as possible, citing the conditions in the African country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also advised Indian nationals to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalises.

"The government of India is closely monitoring ongoing developments in Niger. In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible. They may bear in mind that airspace is currently closed. When departing through the land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Those who may be planning travel to Niger in the coming days are also similarly advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalises..." he added.

On July 26, members of the presidential guard surrounded Niger's democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum's house and detained him.

The mutinous soldiers, who call themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, took to state television and announced that they had seized control because of deteriorating security and poor economic and social governance in the nation.

They claimed to have dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions, and shut down all borders.

The attempted coup was reportedly led by the head of the presidential guard, General Tchiani, who the president had planned to relieve from his position, Niger analysts say.