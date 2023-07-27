Home / World News / Niger's prez vows democracy will prevail after soldiers declare a coup

Niger's prez vows democracy will prevail after soldiers declare a coup

President Mohamed Bazoum was elected in 2021 in the West African nation's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960

Press Trust of India
Niger Army spokesman Colonel Major Amadou Adramane speaks during an appearance on national television, after President Mohamed Bazoum was held in the presidential palace, in Niamey, Niger. Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Nigeriens awoke to a divided country on Thursday after mutinous soldiers claimed to have ousted the president. But Niger's government said it will never accept their rule and has called for the population to reject it.

“There was an attempted coup, but of course we cannot accept it,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Hassoumi Massoudou told news network France 24 

“We call on all Nigerien democratic patriots to stand up as one to say no to this factious action that tends to set us back decades and block the progress of our country,” he said. He also called for the president's  release and said talks were ongoing.

President Mohamed Bazoum was elected in 2021 in the West African nation's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960.

He thwarted a coup attempt days before he was sworn in. Threats to his leadership undermine the West's efforts to stabilise Africa's Sahel region, which has been overrun with coups in recent years.

Also Read

Niger army on standby to hit back after coup bid, says presidency

US ties with Niger to depend on democratic governance, rule of law: Blinken

President Bazoum's government has been removed, say Niger soldiers

More survivors rescued 2 days after Nigeria boat mishap, death toll at 106

Oilseed exports may grow by 10-15% this fiscal as traders get good orders

Will provide free grains to Africa, promises Russian President Putin

Facebook parent Meta stock surges 8% on AI-powered ad sales booster

Republican-led committee calls off vote to hold Zuckerberg in contempt

Brain function still affected for some even two years after Covid

US well clear of recession, Q2 GDP growth at 2.4%; beats Street estimates

Topics :Nigeria

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story