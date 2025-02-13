'No chance for remote flexibility': JPMorgan CEO junks hybrid work requests

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has dismissed employee requests for hybrid work arrangements, according to a report by Reuters. The largest bank in the United States in January 2025 announced that all staff on hybrid schedules would be required to return to the office full-time from March onwards.

During a staff meeting, when questioned about the return-to-office mandate, Dimon reportedly responded bluntly, telling employees not to dwell on it.

JPMorgan has not provided an official comment on the matter, but Dimon has been vocal about the need for greater efficiency. He was quoted as saying that employees have the "freedom" to choose whether they want to work at the bank, adding that they should not direct their frustration at him, as it is a "free country."

Following the January directive requiring all employees to return to in-office work five days a week, many staff members reportedly expressed their dissatisfaction on internal message boards and chats. A group even launched an online petition urging Dimon to reconsider the decision.

"Don't waste time on it. I don't care how many people sign that f****** petition (requesting hybrid work)," he said, eliciting some laughter, as per the Reuters report.

By the evening of February 12, around 950 employees had signed the petition opposing the mandatory office return. JPMorgan currently employs more than 317,000 people worldwide.

'Remote work hampered productivity'

Dimon has justified the decision by arguing that remote work has hampered productivity. He reportedly pointed out that some employees were inattentive during virtual meetings, which negatively impacted efficiency and innovation.

In a recording of a town hall meeting reviewed by Reuters, Dimon stated firmly that he would not delegate the decision to managers.

"There is no chance that I will leave it up to managers…. Zero chance. The abuse that took place is extraordinary," he said.

The bank’s leadership is also pushing for increased efficiency, with Dimon instructing departments to achieve 10 per cent productivity improvements. This is expected to result in reductions in reports, meetings, documents, and training sessions.

Citing an example, Dimon expressed frustration over a wealth management issue that required 14 committee approvals. "I feel like firing 14 chairmen of committees, I can't stand it anymore," he said. "I'm sorry. It's my fault. I'm the boss." He also criticised the extensive performance review process for the bank's operating committee, which he said could span six pages.

JPMorgan is not alone in enforcing a return to in-person work. Several major banks, including Deutsche Bank and Bank of America, have also rolled back remote work policies.