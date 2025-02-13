Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 'No chance for remote flexibility': JPMorgan CEO junks hybrid work requests

'No chance for remote flexibility': JPMorgan CEO junks hybrid work requests

JPMorgan's leadership is pushing for increased efficiency, with Jamie Dimon instructing departments to achieve 10% productivity improvements

JP Morgan
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has justified the 'return office' decision by arguing that remote work has hampered productivity. | Representational
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has dismissed employee requests for hybrid work arrangements, according to a report by Reuters. The largest bank in the United States in January 2025 announced that all staff on hybrid schedules would be required to return to the office full-time from March onwards.  
 
During a staff meeting, when questioned about the return-to-office mandate, Dimon reportedly responded bluntly, telling employees not to dwell on it.
 
JPMorgan has not provided an official comment on the matter, but Dimon has been vocal about the need for greater efficiency. He was quoted as saying that employees have the "freedom" to choose whether they want to work at the bank, adding that they should not direct their frustration at him, as it is a "free country."  
 
Following the January directive requiring all employees to return to in-office work five days a week, many staff members reportedly expressed their dissatisfaction on internal message boards and chats. A group even launched an online petition urging Dimon to reconsider the decision.  
 
"Don't waste time on it. I don't care how many people sign that f****** petition (requesting hybrid work)," he said, eliciting some laughter, as per the Reuters report.  
 
By the evening of February 12, around 950 employees had signed the petition opposing the mandatory office return. JPMorgan currently employs more than 317,000 people worldwide.  

Also Read

JPMorgan names Nitin Maheshwari, Ravi Shankar as co-heads of India bank

JPMorgan posts record profits as major US banks thrive in final qtr of 2024

PricingDirect, Alumni tie up for independent valuations of PE securities

JPMorgan sets up unit in GIFT city to develop derivative products

JPMorgan CEO to remain at bank, has no plans to join Trump admin: Report

 
'Remote work hampered productivity'
 
Dimon has justified the decision by arguing that remote work has hampered productivity. He reportedly pointed out that some employees were inattentive during virtual meetings, which negatively impacted efficiency and innovation.  
 
In a recording of a town hall meeting reviewed by Reuters, Dimon stated firmly that he would not delegate the decision to managers.
 
"There is no chance that I will leave it up to managers…. Zero chance. The abuse that took place is extraordinary," he said.  
 
The bank’s leadership is also pushing for increased efficiency, with Dimon instructing departments to achieve 10 per cent productivity improvements. This is expected to result in reductions in reports, meetings, documents, and training sessions.  
 
Citing an example, Dimon expressed frustration over a wealth management issue that required 14 committee approvals. "I feel like firing 14 chairmen of committees, I can't stand it anymore," he said. "I'm sorry. It's my fault. I'm the boss." He also criticised the extensive performance review process for the bank's operating committee, which he said could span six pages.  
 
JPMorgan is not alone in enforcing a return to in-person work. Several major banks, including Deutsche Bank and Bank of America, have also rolled back remote work policies.  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Several injured after car drives into crowd in Munich; driver arrested

Oil prices drop amid Ukraine-Russia peace talks, rising US crude stocks

Musk shares' Welcome to Mars' video; netizens clap back: 'Fix Earth first!'

Nato allies insist Ukraine and Europe must not be cut out of peace talks

Musk will pull OpenAI bid if ChatGPT maker remains non-profit, say lawyers

Topics :JPMorgan BankJPMorganworkplaceWork from homeBank of America

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story