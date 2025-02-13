Oil prices drop amid Ukraine-Russia peace talks, rising US crude stocks

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer and sanctions imposed on its crude exports after its invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago have supported higher prices

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Oil prices fell slightly on Thursday as a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine continued to exert downward pressure, along with rising crude inventories in the United States.

Brent futures were down 42 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $74.76 a barrel by 0900 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 40 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $70.97.

Brent and WTI lost more than 2 per cent on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said Russian that President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed a desire for peace in separate phone calls with him and Trump ordered US officials to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

That news and Wednesday's US oil inventories data offset higher US inflation numbers that could drive the US Federal Reserve to take a cautious approach to interest rate cuts in 2025, said PVM analyst John Evans.

Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer and sanctions imposed on its crude exports after its invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago have supported higher prices.

ANZ analysts said on Thursday that oil prices declined on news of the potential peace talks because of "optimism that risks to crude oil supplies would ease", pointing to the US and EU sanctions.

"Signs of tightening supply have been pushing up oil prices in recent weeks," they said. "US sanctions on Russian oil companies and vessels are said to have exacerbated the situation."

A build in crude oil inventories in the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer, also weighed on the market. US crude stocks rose more than expected last week, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

