No room left for Canada, Mexico to avert US tariffs on imports: Trump

President Donald Trump has stated that there is "no room left" for Canada or Mexico to avert US tariffs that will go into effect on Tuesday.

When asked about the possibility of a deal, Trump confirmed that "tariffs are all set and are going to effect" on March 4 as planned.

"No room left for Mexico or for Canada. No, the tariffs, you know, they're all set. They go into effect tomorrow," he said during his 'investment announcement' on Monday (local time).

Earlier in the first week of February, Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10 per cent on goods from China. Later on February 4, he paused tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico for 30 days, saying that he had secured new commitments from the two countries to improve border security. The pause was put in place after President Trump said he spoke to his counterparts from Mexico and Canada.

Trump also shared a post on Truth Social, saying, "To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States. Tariffs will go on the external product on April 2nd. Have fun!"

Last month, Trump decried illicit drugs coming into the country allegedly from the borders of Canada and Mexico, and has decided to continue with the imposition of tariffs on both countries from March 4, while also deciding to continue the imposition of reciprocal tariffs "with full force" on April 2.

"Drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels. A large percentage of these Drugs, much of them in the form of Fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by, China. More than 100,000 people died last year due to the distribution of these dangerous and highly addictive POISONS," Trump said in a Truth Social post last February.

Citing the smuggling of drugs across the border, Trump has vowed to stop or "seriously limit" such drugs, especially Fentanyl.

"Millions of people have died over the last two decades. The families of the victims are devastated and, in many instances, virtually destroyed. We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled," read the Trump's post.

In addition, China will also be charged an additional 10 pc tariff from March 4.

"China will likewise be charged an additional 10 per cent Tariff on that date. The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Trump added.