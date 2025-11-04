No safe passage for 200 Hamas terrorists trapped in Rafah: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Monday that Israel is not allowing the safe passage of some 200 Hamas terrorists from the Israeli-controlled Rafah area into Gaza, rejecting reports that such a move was being considered.

"The Prime Minister continues his firm stance of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Strip while thwarting terrorist threats against our forces," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reports suggested that Israel might approve the fighters' safe passage if they agreed to surrender their weapons and if Hamas returned the bodies of additional fallen hostages. Al Jazeera reported that mediators had discussed the possibility of evacuating the fighters in Red Cross vehicles through a specific corridor.

The reports drew sharp criticism from members of the government. "Mr. Prime Minister," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote on X. "This is utter madness. Stop this." National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also approached Netanyahu on the matter, demanding that the 200 terrorists located beyond the Yellow Line be either killed or imprisoned. "This is an opportunity to destroy or arrest them, not release them under ridiculous conditions," Ben Gvir said. Also on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said soldiers eliminated several terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat. Meanwhile, the remains of three Israelis returned from Gaza overnight were identified as Col. Assaf Hammi, Capt. Omer Neutra, and Sgt. Oz Daniel. All three fell in battle on October 7, 2023.