Trump backs Cuomo, warns of funding cuts if Mamdani wins NYC mayoral race

US President Donald Trump has warned that New York City could face significant federal funding cuts if Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani wins Tuesday’s mayoral election. In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump said he would only provide the “minimum-required” federal funds to the city under Mamdani’s leadership, arguing that his policies would result in “complete and total economic and social disaster.”

Trump instead endorsed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, now running as an ‘independent’ candidate, saying he would “much rather see a Democrat with a record of success than a Communist with no experience.”

Zohran Mamdani , 34, a state assemblyman of Indian and Ugandan heritage, has campaigned on an aggressively progressive platform focused on rent freezes, expanding social housing and lowering living costs.

The mayoral race, held after current mayor Eric Adams withdrew amid scandals, has grown sharply polarised, drawing national attention and turning into a referendum on the future economic direction of the city. What the polls show Recent surveys indicate a tight race, with some showing Mamdani holding a narrow lead. A poll by JL Partners, cited by the Daily Mail, revealed that nearly 765,000 residents, around 9 per cent of New York City's population, say they would "definitely" leave if Mamdani becomes mayor. An additional 25 per cent (over two million people) said they would "consider" relocating under a Mamdani administration.

Opponents warn his policies could undermine business confidence, raise taxes and strain city finances. Supporters argue that the affordability crisis has become so severe that structural intervention is necessary. A JL Partners spokesperson said the findings showed voters were "deeply uneasy about what a Mamdani administration could mean for their jobs, taxes, and quality of life." Elon Musk joins the debate Adding to the endorsements, Tesla CEO and former Trump advisor Elon Musk also weighed in on Tuesday, publicly backing Andrew Cuomo while mocking Mamdani. In a post on X, Musk wrote, "Remember to vote tomorrow in New York! Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO!"

His remark referred to Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, suggesting that splitting the vote between Cuomo and Sliwa would pave the way for Mamdani's victory. Musk's comments echoed Trump's warning that opposition votes should consolidate behind Cuomo to block Mamdani. Cuomo's efforts to return to power Andrew Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021, is attempting a political comeback. While Trump and Musk have backed him, Cuomo has distanced himself from their endorsements. Speaking in Washington Heights, he insisted, "I am a proud Democrat and I'm going to stay a proud Democrat." Cuomo's campaign has focused on stability, safety and restoring business confidence — presenting himself as a centrist alternative to both Mamdani and the Republican nominee.