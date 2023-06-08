Home / World News / Noose tightening around Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents investigation

Noose tightening around Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents investigation

The move dramatically raises the stakes for Trump, as the investigation nears its conclusion after taking evidence before a grand jury in Washington

Agencies
Noose tightening around Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents investigation

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Federal prosecutors formally informed Donald Trump’s lawyers last week that the former president is a target of the criminal investigation examining his retention of national security materials at his Mar-a-Lago resort and obstruction of justice, according to two people briefed on the matter.
The move dramatically raises the stakes for Trump, as the investigation nears its conclusion after taking evidence before a grand jury in Washington and a previously unknown grand jury in Florida.

 Trump’s lawyers were sent a “target letter” days before they met on Monday with the special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the Mar-a-Lago documents case, and the senior career official in the deputy attorney general’s office, where they asked prosecutors not to charge the former president. Trump has reportedly said he had not been personally informed by the justice department that he was a target when asked directly by a New York Times reporter, but demurred when asked whether his legal team had been told about the designation.
The development comes as prosecutors have obtained evidence of criminal conduct occurring at Mar-a-Lago and decided that any indictments should be charged in the southern district of Florida, where the resort is located, rather than in Washington.

Also Read

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

Donald Trump to appear in New York court today: What happens next?

US House committee to release Trump's personal tax returns for 6 yrs

Trump heads to NY to face civil trial after suing ex-lawyer for $500mn

Trump lawsuit claims Woodward audiobook violates copyright, seeks $50 mn

Instagram main platform for child sex abuse networks: WSJ report

44% of small biz in US, Canada to hire fewer people owing to AI: Report

New York sets record for air pollution, Governor says it's 'emergency'

Toyota to build $50 mn lab to test electric, hybrid vehicles batteries

Lanka signs petroleum pact with US fuel firm to ensure steady fuel supply

Topics :Donald Trump

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story