North Korea condemns US strikes on Venezuela as sovereignty violation

"The incident is another example that clearly confirms once again the rogue and brutal nature of the United States," KCNA said, citing a spokesperson for North Korea's Foreign Ministry

Reuters SEOUL
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 4:18 PM IST
North Korea has denounced the U.S. strikes on Venezuela as "the most serious form of encroachment of sovereignty," state news agency KCNA said on Sunday.
 
"The incident is another example that clearly confirms once again the rogue and brutal nature of the United States," KCNA said, citing a spokesperson for North Korea's Foreign Ministry.
 
The statement came after North Korea launched ballistic missiles earlier on Sunday, the day the leader of South Korea begins a state visit to China, Pyongyang's chief ally.
 
Pyongyang said the current situation in Venezuela "caused a catastrophic consequence to ensuring the identity of the regional and international relations structure." 
First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

