Home / World News / North Korea providing Russia with ballistic missiles, says US govt

North Korea providing Russia with ballistic missiles, says US govt

Kim travelled to Russia in September to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites

The Biden administration says Iran has provided Russia with attack drones | Representative Image
AP Washington

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 6:40 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

US intelligence officials have determined that Russia has acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran as Moscow struggles to replenish supplies for its war with Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday.

Recently declassified intelligence found that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. Russian forces fired at least one of those ballistic missiles into Ukraine on December 30 and it landed in an open field in the Zaporizhzhia region, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Russia launched multiple North Korean ballistic missiles on Tuesday as part of an overnight attack, the impact of which the US was assessing, he said.

Kirby said a Russia-Iran deal had not been completed, but that the US is concerned that Russia's negotiations to acquire close range ballistic missiles from Iran are actively advancing.

The Biden administration has repeatedly sought to make the case that the Kremlin has become reliant on North Korea, as well as Iran, for the arms it needs to fight its war against Ukraine and has disclosed intelligence findings that it says show as much.

North Korea and Iran are largely isolated on the international stage for their nuclear programs and human rights records.

The White House in October said that North Korea delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

Relations between Russia and North Korea go back to the 1948 foundation of North Korea. Soviet officials installed a young and ambitious nationalist, Kim Il Sung, the late grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un, as the country's first ruler. Soviet aid shipments were crucial in keeping North Korea's economy afloat for decades before the disintegration of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.

Kim travelled to Russia in September to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites.

The Biden administration says Iran has provided Russia with attack drones.

Also Read

Tested new engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles: North Korea

N Korea likely sent missiles, ammunition and shells to Russia: Seoul

North Korea launches ballistic missile toward its eastern waters: S Korea

S Korea expresses concern, regret over Kim-Putin military cooperation talks

North Korea fired two missile into the sea, says South Korea military

US Federal Reserve sees interest rates staying high for some time

Houthis launch sea drone to attack ships hrs after US issues final warning

Israel's ambassador to UN links Iran to Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Strike kills 12 people in Southern Gaza area declared safe zone by Israel

Iran suspects suicide bombers launched attack as IS claim circulates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :US governmentNorth KoreaUS-North KoreaUS RussiaRussiaballistic missiles

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story