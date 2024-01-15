Home / World News / North Korean minister visits Moscow as concern grows over alleged arms deal

North Korean minister visits Moscow as concern grows over alleged arms deal

Choe is visiting at Lavrov's invitation, the ministry said

The United States and South Korea say North Korea has provided Russia with arms, including artillery and missiles, to help its fight in Ukraine | Photo: Wikipedia
AP Moscow

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

North Korea's foreign minister is visiting Russia on Monday for three days of talks, as international concern grows over an alleged arms cooperation deal between the two countries.

A delegation led by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in Moscow on Sunday, according to North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. She is to meet her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Choe is visiting at Lavrov's invitation, the ministry said.

The United States and South Korea say North Korea has provided Russia with arms, including artillery and missiles, to help its fight in Ukraine.

The Biden administration said it has evidence that missiles provided by North Korea to Russia have been used in Ukraine. In a joint statement last week, the U.S., South Korea and their partners said the missiles support Russia's war, while North Korea receives valuable technical and military insights in return.

Koo Byoungsam, spokesperson of South Korea's Unification Ministry, said it is closely watching Choe's visit to Russia. He accused North Korea and Russia of maintaining illegal cooperation activities, including arms exchanges following a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jung Un to Russia in September in which he met with President Vladimir Putin. Koo didn't provide a specific answer when asked whether Choe may be arranging a visit by Putin to North Korea.

Both Russia and North Korea have denied accusations of North Korean arms transfers to Russia.

Also Read

World much more than Europe: Lavrov echoes Jaishankar on global order

India to offer Russia to invest trapped rupees, says Sergei Lavrov

Russia's Lavrov to visit North Korea in Oct as part of follow-up measure

We don't mind negotiations: Lavrov on ceasefire possibility with Ukraine

EAM Jaishankar, Lavrov exchange views on bilateral, international issues

UN seeks $4.2 billion to help people in Ukraine, refugees this year

Oxford scientists launch first human vaccine trials for deadly Nipah virus

Turkey detains Israeli footballer for showing support for hostages

Wealth of 5 richest men doubled since 2020; 5 bn people now poorer: Oxfam

I am not interested in VP post, says presidential candidate Nikki Haley

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :North KoreaRussiaMoscowSergey Lavrov

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story