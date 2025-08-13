Home / World News / North Korean, Russian leaders in call reaffirm their alignment over Ukraine

North Korean, Russian leaders in call reaffirm their alignment over Ukraine

Putin during the call on Tuesday praised the bravery, heroism and self-sacrificing spirit displayed by North Korean troops

Putin, Kim Jong Un
Putin also shared with Kim information about his upcoming talks with Trump scheduled to take place Friday in Alaska. Photo: Bloomberg
AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call to discuss their deepening ties and war efforts against Ukraine, the countries' state media said Wednesday, ahead of Putin's planned meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Putin during the call on Tuesday praised the bravery, heroism and self-sacrificing spirit displayed by North Korean troops as they fought with Russian forces to repel a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk border region, North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said.

Putin also shared with Kim information about his upcoming talks with Trump scheduled to take place Friday in Alaska, according to Russia's TASS news agency, citing the Kremlin. The North Korean reports did not mention the Trump meeting.

Kim told Putin that Pyongyang will fully support all measures to be taken by the Russian leadership in the future, too, as they discussed advancing ties in all fields under a strategic partnership agreement they signed during a summit last year, KCNA said.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kim has made Moscow the priority of his foreign policy as he aims to break out of diplomatic isolation and expand relations with countries confronting Washington.

His government has dismissed Washington and Seoul's stated desires to restart diplomacy aimed at defusing the North's nuclear program, which derailed in 2019 following a collapsed summit with Trump during his first term.

According to South Korean assessments, North Korea has sent around 15,000 troops to Russia since last fall and also supplied large quantities of military equipment, including artillery and ballistic missiles, in support of Putin's war efforts against Ukraine.

Kim has also agreed to send thousands of military construction workers and deminers to Russia's Kursk region, a deployment South Korean intelligence believes could happen soon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US suspects Russian involvement in breach of Federal Court filing system

Netanyahu hints truce talks now focus on release of all hostages at once

US-Pakistan hold talks, reaffirm commitment to fight terrorism in all forms

US national debt reaches record $37 trillion, Treasury Department reports

US July budget deficit up 20% Y-o-Y despite record Trump tariff income

Topics :North KoreaRussiaRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story