Nothing is impossible: Woman pilot leading IAF's marching contingent

The marching contingents of the Army, the Navy and the IAF will participate in the prestigious parade along with their French counterparts

Press Trust of India Paris
Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the helicopter pilot of the Indian Air Force who will lead its marching contingent at the Bastille Day parade in Paris on Friday, has a simple message for everyone -- "whatever you want, just go with it and don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

The marching contingents of the Army, the Navy and the IAF will participate in the prestigious parade along with their French counterparts.

The officials said Squadron Leader Reddy will lead the 68-member IAF contingent at the parade that will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guest of honour. Modi is on a two-day official visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Talking to PTI about her participation in the parade, Reddy said," This is really a proud moment for us. I really never expected that I would be representing our service (IAF) on foreign ground."

She said she was thankful to the country as well as the Air Force for putting her at the forefront to represent the cause as well as the country.

She said she was excited to see the reaction from the French people.

When asked what message she wants to convey, Reddy said " I will convey a simple message that nothing is impossible."

She said with determination and perseverance she has reached where she is today.

"Irrespective of where you are in your life, whatever you want, just go with it. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. This is your life. You can choose what you want and there's no stopping that anything good you know coming your way," she said.

When asked what made her choose her profession, she said she chose this due to her passion for flying.

"I used to watch aircraft fly in the airshow back in Bangalore when I was a kid. I used to always look up at the sky...call out to my mom that one day I will be there. So yeah, that's how it started," she said.

Reddy, a Mi-17 pilot, led the IAF's marching contingent at the Republic Day parade on January 26 as well.

Four Rafale fighter jets of the IAF will also take part in the flypast over the Champs Elysees on the occasion along with French jets.

Topics :IAFIndia-France

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

