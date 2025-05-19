Home / World News / Nvidia to ship new AI chip for China, plans to set up centre in Shanghai

Nvidia to ship new AI chip for China, plans to set up centre in Shanghai

Amid US curbs on chip exports, Nvidia seeks to retain foothold in China as competitors rush to fill AI chip vacuum

Nvidia, Nvidia Chips
Nvidia to ship modified AI chip to China amid US export restrictions | Photo: Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nvidia is preparing to ship a new China-specific artificial intelligence (AI) chip in the coming months, as it seeks to retain market access amid tighter US export restrictions and rising competition from Chinese rivals like Huawei, Nikkei Asia reported.
 

AI chips exported to China to feature GDDR7, not HBM

The new chip, based on Nvidia’s Hopper architecture, has been further downgraded to comply with Washington’s rules. It will not include high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which is essential for high-performance AI computing. Instead, it will feature GDDR7 memory, a slower but export-compliant alternative.
 
Nvidia is also working on a GDDR7-based version of its next-generation Blackwell chip for China. Both chips aim to stay below US thresholds that would trigger additional licensing requirements.
 

US tightens AI chip export regulations

Nvidia has faced increasing restrictions since 2022, when the US government first imposed curbs on advanced AI chip exports. In April 2025, rules were tightened again to include chips with bandwidth comparable to Nvidia’s H20 – a product previously released to navigate the earlier wave of restrictions.
 
The company now expects a $5.5 billion hit to its Q1 earnings due to the new rules.
 
CEO Jensen Huang had initially said further modifications to the Hopper line were “not possible.” However, Nikkei Asia reports that a compliant version of the chip will be shipped soon.
 
Despite the downgrade, the new chip is expected to stay competitive in China’s fast-growing AI market, the report added. 

Also Read

Beyond Nvidia, four things to know at Asia's biggest electronics show

US lawmaker targets Nvidia AI chip smuggling to China with new bill

Nvidia, Anthropic clash over US' export restrictions on semiconductors

Google, Microsoft, Nvidia join IICT to empower digital creators: Vaishnaw

China, US 'very, very close' in the chip race, says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

 

Huawei fills the gap as Nvidia retreats

As Nvidia’s position weakens, Huawei is stepping up. Its Ascend AI chips are increasingly being adopted by Chinese AI firms including iFlytek and SenseTime.
 
“Nvidia is being boxed out of a rapidly growing market,” a company spokesperson told Nikkei Asia. “Huawei and other Chinese firms are now shielded from US competition and are leveraging that advantage to compete globally.”
 
At the Milken Conference earlier this month, Huang projected that China’s AI chip market would reach $50 billion in the coming years. 
 

Shanghai R&D centre on the cards

To retain a foothold, Nvidia is considering opening a research and development centre in Shanghai, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
 
The planned facility would support compliance efforts and help design locally tailored products. Nvidia is reportedly looking to lease space for the new hub and add new hires.
 
Local officials have offered tax breaks and regulatory support to attract Nvidia’s investment, the report said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's April factory output, retail sales growth slow amid trade war pause

More storms target central US as recovery efforts continue after tornado

2,300-yr-old silk manuscripts finally return to China after 79 years in US

Nissan plans to close 2 car plants in Japan and overseas, including Mexico

Trump hopes for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire progress in calls with leaders

Topics :Artificial intelligenceNvidiasemiconductor industryUS ChinaUS China trade warUS techBS Web Reports

First Published: May 19 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story