NYC Mayor Adams wants to build bridges between India and US, says his aide

New York City Mayor Eric Adams loves the Indian American community and wants to build bridges between India and the United States, his Indian American aide has said.

Speaking at an event here organised to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Indian American International Chamber of Commerce, Deputy Commissioner, Mayor's Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan said mayor was looking for the right time to travel to India.

"Definitely he's looking to travel (to India) and build the bridges between India and the US. He loves the Indian American community, he told PTI on Friday on the sidelines of the event here.

The mayor's Diwali event was attended by more than 1,300 people.

Chauhan is one of the highest ranking Indian American in New York City. The Mayor's Office for International Affairs is the link between New York City and the International Community, which includes 70 Trade Commissions, 116 Consulates, and 193 Permanent Missions.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and I are proud that New York City is home to the largest diplomatic community in the world which includes United Nations Headquarters.

"We work daily to attract and retain businesses here and to share globally the opportunities available in our city, he said in his address at the three-day event that was attended by Indian Americans from across the country.

Chauhan, who was recently in Ahmedabad representing New York City to attend a G-20 event, said he was highly impressed by the urbanisation and development of urban infrastructure in India.

We saw the number of the city's representatives from India, they were also part (of the meeting). We can see the changes coming and they're looking forward to having global collaboration. I had a great experience, and it was such a proud moment to represent the New York City Mayor Eric Adams, he said.

Chauhan said under Mayor Adams New York City has become an investor-friendly destination.

Mayor Adams is trying to remove barriers to entry for both big and small businesses looking to expand in New York City, he said.

Firstly, he realizes that public safety is paramount to enabling economic growth and is actively focused on making NYC safer and improving the quality of life here," he said.

Chauhan said New York has the biggest consumer base and largest labour force in the nation.

New York City has the third-largest maritime port in the nation, providing ready access for shipping and receiving products from across the globe... We are a truly global city where anyone from anywhere can succeed, Chauhan said.

"I'm looking forward (to having Indian businesses in New York) because I see so much is going on with India and the US. I'm looking forward to welcoming those businesses and we are here to help them. Eric Adams' administration really wanted to help them to open their business in New York City, Chauhan said.