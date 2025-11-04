NYC mayoral candidates make final campaign push ahead of Election Day

Former governor Andrew Cuomo decried socialism as he shook hands in Manhattan and the Bronx, Democrat Zohran Mamdani walked over the Brooklyn Bridge with supporters at sunrise, and Republican Curtis Sliwa campaigned on Coney Island as New York City's mayoral candidates sprinted through their last full day of campaigning before Tuesday's election.

The campaign hurtled toward its end after a final stretch that included the conclusion of early voting, President Donald Trump throwing his support behind Cuomo and Cuomo releasing AI-driven attack ads.

More than 735,000 votes were cast during the city's nine days of early, in-person voting -- over four times the number of ballots cast during the only other mayor's race to allow early voting, in 2021.

The tally was well short of the nearly 1.1 million early, in-person votes cast during last year's presidential election, but some voting locations saw large crowds on Sunday, the last day of early voting. The line at one polling place in downtown Brooklyn snaked around the building and, at one point, took an hour to cast a ballot. A frenzied last stretch Cuomo's schedule was packed on Monday, with stops in each of the boroughs for a get-out-the-vote effort. He wasted little time in attacking Mamdani. At one early stop, the former governor likened a potential Mamdani administration to left-wing governments in Latin America.

Socialism didn't work in Venezuela. Socialism didn't work in Cuba. Socialism is not going to work in New York City, he said. Cuomo, 67, is trying to make his return to political office after resigning as governor four years ago following a barrage of sexual harassment accusations that he denies. A Democrat running as an independent, he's shifted to wooing Republican voters to bolster his centrist base, pitching himself as the only candidate who can stop Mamdani. Mamdani kicked off the day by crossing the Brooklyn Bridge, carrying a banner alongside Democratic allies. I continue to be confident about our chances heading into Election Day tomorrow, Mamdani, 34, said at a news conference outside City Hall.

But I will not allow myself or let this movement to become complacent. Mamdani, a state assembly member who would be the city's first Muslim mayor, beat Cuomo in the primary with an energetic campaign focused on making the city a more affordable place to live. As the race approaches the finish line, Mamdani has continued to post viral social media videos and urge his progressive fans to maintain the enthusiasm and send as many supporters to the polls as possible. Mamdani's busy weekend of campaigning included nightclub appearances, watching the Buffalo Bills at a bar with Governor Kathy Hochul and attending a Knicks game -- in the nosebleed seats, drawing a contrast with Cuomo's courtside view a few weeks earlier.

Sliwa, the red beret-wearing creator of the Guardian Angels crime patrol group, visited a subway stop in Brooklyn, laying a wreath for a woman who died last year after being set on fire at the station, before setting off to rally his supporters in the outer boroughs. I'm running because this city deserves safety, accountability, and leadership that won't look the other way, Sliwa wrote on social media. Trump weighs in Trump, a former New York resident of note, has loomed over the race for months. The Republican president has threatened to arrest Mamdani, deport him and take over the city if he wins.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump said New Yorkers have no choice but to vote for Cuomo, throwing his support behind the former governor as he reiterated a threat to withhold federal funds from the city if Mamdani wins. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job, Trump wrote. The president also echoed a line that Cuomo has stressed in the final weeks of his campaign, saying, A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani.

Cuomo was not asked directly about the president's tacit endorsement during an interview on Monday evening on WABC Radio but expressed agreement with Trump's comments. The president is right. A vote for Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani. And that's why this election is now up to the Republicans," Cuomo said. The battle is on social media, too Cuomo on Friday released another of the AI-generated ads that have been a fixture of his campaign, this time showing a fake Mamdani going trick-or-treating for Halloween. The video has a disclaimer that it is AI generated". The former governor has been criticised for his use of artificial intelligence in ads, and in one instance pulled down a fabricated ad depicting Mamdani eating rice with his hands and describing his supporters as criminals. A campaign spokesperson said the video was posted in error.