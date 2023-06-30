OceanGate website still selling trips to Titanic after deadly sub implosion



The Seattle-based deep-sea exploration company has two expeditions listed for 2024 and an ‘inquire for available dates’ for a departure in 2023. OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising trips to the Titanic, more than 11 days after the company’s Titan submersible imploded on a journey to the shipwreck.



“This is your chance to step outside of everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary,” the website says. The company has not officially made a statement about any future expeditions after an implosion on board the Titan killed all five passengers, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.



The eight-day trip begins at St John, Newfoundland, where passengers meet the crew and “board the vessel that will take you to the wreck of the RMS Titanic,” according to the itinerary on the website. For $250,000, OceanGate provides a submersible dive, private accommodation, training, expedition gear and all meals on board.



At the site of the Titanic wreckage, an expert on board “will point out key features, be they of the wreck itself or the life that calls this corner of the ocean home,” the company says.

“You’ll familiarise yourself with life on a working vessel as we begin the 400-nautical-mile-journey to the wreck site.”



Departure for the 2024 missions is listed for June 12 and June 21. Of course, it could be that the company only hasn’t gotten around to correcting the information on its website. “Enjoy hours of exploring the wreck and debris field before making the two-hour ascent to the surface.”



One of the victims of the disaster, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, is still listed on the website as an expert “who may join you on the expedition.” Debris from the Titan were salvaged on Wednesday, along with “presumed human remains,” the US Coast Guard announced.



The June 18 implosion also claimed the lives of Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Sulaiman Dawood. “Nargeolet is a renowned Titanic expert, having led six expeditions to the Titanic wreck site and lectured at numerous Titanic exhibitions around the world. He’s known as ‘Titanic’s Greatest Explorer,’” his bio states.