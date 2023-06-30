'Affirmative action' ends: US SC bans use of race in university admissions



The court observed that affirmative action admissions programmes violate the US Constitution’s promise of equal protection under the law. The United States Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that race can no longer be considered a factor during admission to universities, said a BBC report.



According to The Washington Post, Chief Justice John G Roberts stated in his ruling that students must be treated based on their individual experiences rather than race. Affirmative action, also known as positive discrimination, aims to reverse long-standing prejudices against underrepresented groups. In terms of education, it promotes diversity on college campuses.



The court was hearing two pleas involving admissions to Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. The court ruled 6-2 in the case involving Harvard and 6-3 against the University of North Carolina. “Many universities have for too long done just the opposite. And in doing so, they have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenged bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the colour of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice," he said.



“...Today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colourblindness for all’ by legal fiat,” Jackson said. “But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.” In her dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman appointed to the court, said the decision was truly a tragedy, reported the Associated Press.



“The decision subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the very foundation of our democratic government and pluralistic society,” she was quoted as saying by The New York Times. In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor stated that the court has reversed decades of significant progress.



“Discrimination still exists in America,” he said, adding, “Today’s decision does not change that. It’s a simple fact. If a student had to overcome adversity on their path to education, a college should recognise and value that.” US President Joe Biden said that he “strongly disagrees” with the court’s verdict.



“Affirmative action was never a complete answer in the drive towards a more just society,” he said. Former US President Barack Obama also criticised the Supreme Court's decision, saying that affirmative action policies were critical to ensuring that all students, regardless of race or ethnicity, had the opportunity to succeed.



Former President Donald Trump, however, said that the decision marks “a great day for America”. “But for generations of students who had been systematically excluded from most of America’s key institutions – it gave us the chance to show we more than deserved a seat at the table," he added.