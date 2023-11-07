Home / World News / Oil prices up 1.5% as Saudi Arabia and Russia stick to supply cuts

Oil prices up 1.5% as Saudi Arabia and Russia stick to supply cuts

Oil was rebounding after both benchmarks lost about 6 per cent in the week to November 3

Reuters
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 7 2023 | 0:40 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Oil prices rose on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to extra voluntary oil supply cuts until the end of the year. Brent crude futures rose $1.25, or 1.47 per cent, to $86.14 a barrel by 1145 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.29, or 1.6 per cent, at $81.80.

Oil was rebounding after both benchmarks lost about 6 per cent in the week to November 3.

Saudi Arabia confirmed it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in December to keep output around 9 million bpd, a ministry of energy source said.

Russia also announced it would continue its additional voluntary cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December. The cuts could be extended into the first quarter of 2024 because of seasonally weaker oil demand at the start of every year and ongoing economic growth concerns.

Also Read

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30 bn in Q2 profits, down nearly 40%

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports $31.88 billion profit in Jan-Mar quarter

Saudi Arabia's economy suffers biggest contraction since 2020 on oil cuts

Ant Group receives Chinese government nod to roll out AI services

Citigroup considering at least 10% job cuts in major businesses: Report

Israeli forces cut off north Gaza; death toll passes 10,000, says report

Trump defiant at New York fraud trial, judge threatens to cut off testimony

India, Bhutan agree to extend energy partnership to non-hydro renewables

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Oil PricesSaudi ArabiaBrent crudeeconomic growth

First Published: Nov 7 2023 | 0:40 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story