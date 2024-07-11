Only 19 of 137 Chinese EV brands to be profitable by decade's end

Just 19 of China’s 137 current electric car brands will be profitable by the end of the decade, leaving the rest to exit the industry, consolidate or battle for a minor market share, according to consultancy Alixpartners.

A price war that has been running for almost two years has pressured margins at some Chinese EV makers, and could continue as dominate players like BYD Co. and Tesla Inc. seek to consolidate their dominant positions.

While the average sale price of cars in China fell 13.4 per cent in the past year, the average margin of automakers rose to 7.8 per cent in 2023 from 6.3 per cent the previous year, according to Alixpartners. Manufacturers have cut costs by squeezing suppliers and moving fast to bring new models to market.

“As long as big players like BYD still have a gross margin, there’s always room for a further price war,” Stephen Dyer, Alixpartners’s Shanghai-based managing director, said at a briefing Wednesday.