"Only crime I've committed...": Trump's first remarks following arraignment

Addressing his supporters hours after he was arraigned, Donald Trump said that the only crime he has committed is fearlessly defending his country

In his first remarks following the arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom, former US President Donald Trump said the only crime he has ever committed is "fearlessly" defending the US, and a "fake case" was brought against him to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election.



"I never thought anything like this could happen in America," Trump told his supporters in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. "The only crime I've committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," he added.



"This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election, and it should be dropped immediately," he said.



Donald Trump has been very vocal ever since he lost the presidential elections in 2020. Here's what he said on various issues.



Donald Trump warns of all-out nuclear World War III



Criticising the Biden administration’s policies, Trump recalled the US's “incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan,” saying it was the “most embarrassing time in our country's history.”



Trump also pointed to the threats made by various countries regarding the use of nuclear weapons, adding that under the Biden administration's leadership, an “all-out nuclear World War III can happen.”



“We're not very far away from it, believe it or not,” he said.



Our justice system has become lawless: Trump



On the Georgia presidential election probe, Trump said, "In the wings, they've got a local racist Democrat district attorney in Atlanta who is doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call."



"Our justice system has become lawless," Trump said, adding, "They're using it now, in addition to everything else, to win elections."



The former US president also noted that the economy “has been crippled by the biggest inflation we have seen in more than 60 years.”



“But now they have really stepped up their reference by indicting the 45th president of the United States, who received 75 million votes, which is more than any sitting president in the history of our country,” he added.



Donald Trump wants to make America great again



Trump later accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of being a "criminal."



"The criminal is the district attorney because he illegally leaked massive amounts of grand jury information for which he should be prosecuted, or at a minimum, he should resign," he said.



“We are a nation in decline. And now these radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement. We can't let that happen.



“With all of this being said, and with a very dark cloud over our beloved country, I have no doubt nonetheless that we will make America great again,” he added.



Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan courtroom and left the courthouse after hearing the charges to return to Florida. The judge overseeing Trump's criminal case has set the next in-person hearing for December 4.

