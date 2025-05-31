Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned the 72nd Miss World after the grand finale held here on Saturday.

Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu was declared the runner-up. India's Miss World contestant Nandini Gupta was eliminated before she could reach top 8.

According to the organisers, after a month of purpose-driven activities, cultural immersion, and inspiring challenges across Telangana, 108 contestants from around the world vied for the Miss World crown in a spectacular celebration of beauty, purpose, and unity.

The winner Opal is a student of international relations. She has an interest in Psychology and Anthropology and she would one day like to be an ambassador.