Home / World News / Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad

The winner Opal is a student of international relations. She has an interest in Psychology and Anthropology and she would one day like to be an ambassador

Miss World
Renowned actor Sonu Sood received the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award. | Photo: Miss World instagram account
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned the 72nd Miss World after the grand finale held here on Saturday.

Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu was declared the runner-up. India's Miss World contestant Nandini Gupta was eliminated before she could reach top 8.

According to the organisers, after a month of purpose-driven activities, cultural immersion, and inspiring challenges across Telangana, 108 contestants from around the world vied for the Miss World crown in a spectacular celebration of beauty, purpose, and unity.

The winner Opal is a student of international relations. She has an interest in Psychology and Anthropology and she would one day like to be an ambassador.

She has volunteered for organisations working in the field of breast cancer. Opal has a special talent for playing the Ukelele backwards and has sixteen cats and five dogs as pets, according to the Miss World website.

Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, headed the jury and announced the winner of the 72nd Miss World.

Renowned actor Sonu Sood received the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hamas seeks changes to US ceasefire plan for Gaza amid ongoing talks

Syria, Saudi Arabia to boost economic ties as Western sanctions ease

Death toll rises to 17 in Indonesia quarry collapse as search continues

China asks Nepal to join its new international mediation organisation

Iran growing uranium stockpile to weapons-grade levels: UN nuclear watchdog

Topics :Miss World 2017Thailad

First Published: May 31 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story