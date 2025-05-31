Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned the 72nd Miss World after the grand finale held here on Saturday.
Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu was declared the runner-up. India's Miss World contestant Nandini Gupta was eliminated before she could reach top 8.
According to the organisers, after a month of purpose-driven activities, cultural immersion, and inspiring challenges across Telangana, 108 contestants from around the world vied for the Miss World crown in a spectacular celebration of beauty, purpose, and unity.
The winner Opal is a student of international relations. She has an interest in Psychology and Anthropology and she would one day like to be an ambassador.
She has volunteered for organisations working in the field of breast cancer. Opal has a special talent for playing the Ukelele backwards and has sixteen cats and five dogs as pets, according to the Miss World website.
Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, headed the jury and announced the winner of the 72nd Miss World.
Renowned actor Sonu Sood received the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app