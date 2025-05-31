Iran growing uranium stockpile to weapons-grade levels: UN nuclear watchdog

Iran has expanded its stockpile of uranium enriched close to weapons-grade levels, according to a confidential report from the UN nuclear watchdog. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) urged Tehran to immediately change direction and cooperate with its ongoing investigation.

The report, accessed by The Associated Press and compiled by the Vienna-based IAEA, revealed that as of May 17, Iran had accumulated 408.6 kgs of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent. This is an increase of 133.8 kgs since the last report in February, which had recorded a total of 274.8 kgs.

Uranium enriched to 60 per cent is only a short technical step away from weapons-grade material, which is enriched to 90 per cent. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has repeatedly pointed out that Iran is the only country without nuclear weapons that is enriching uranium to such a high level.

On Saturday, Grossi again called on Iran to work with the IAEA. “He reiterates his urgent call upon Iran to cooperate fully and effectively with the IAEA,” the report said.

Tensions amid US-Iran talks

US President Donald Trump. The timing of the report is significant, as Iran and the United States have been engaged in several rounds of talks about a possible nuclear agreement — an effort being pursued by

On Thursday (May 29), top Iranian officials rejected speculation about a near-term agreement with Washington. They stressed that any deal must include the full removal of sanctions and allow the continuation of Iran's nuclear programme.

Trump still hopeful for agreement

Trump said on Friday that he believes a deal is still possible soon. “They don't want to be blown up. They would rather make a deal,” Trump said, referring to Iran. He added, “That would be a great thing that we could have a deal without bombs being dropped all over the Middle East.”

Trump also mentioned that he had advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off on attacking Iran's nuclear facilities while talks are ongoing.