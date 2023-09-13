Home / World News / OPEC+ cuts to tighten oil market sharply in fourth quarter, says IEA

OPEC+ cuts to tighten oil market sharply in fourth quarter, says IEA

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, began limiting supplies in 2022 to bolster the market

Reuters LONDON
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The extension of supply cuts by OPEC+ to the end of 2023 will lock in a substantial market deficit through the fourth quarter, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, as it stuck by its estimates for demand growth this year and next.
 
OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, began limiting supplies in 2022 to bolster the market. This month, oil benchmark Brent breached $90 a barrel for the first time this year after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their combined 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) cuts until the end of the year.
 
Output curbs by OPEC+ members of more than 2.5 million bpd since the start of 2023 have so far been offset by higher supplies from producers outside the alliance, including the United States, Brazil and still under-sanctions Iran.
 
"But from September onwards, the loss of OPEC+ production, will drive a significant supply shortfall through the fourth quarter," the agency said in its monthly oil report.
 
However, the lack of cuts at the start of next year would shift the balance to a surplus, the agency said, highlighting that stocks will be at uncomfortably low levels, increasing the risk of another surge in volatility in a fragile economic environment.

Also Read

In its 50th year, IEA and Opec's marriage is overcome with bickering

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey: You may need an invite code to buy this phone

New Nokia C12 Plus debuts in India with Android 12 Go Edition, 2GB RAM

OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus 5G review: An imaging-centric phone full of surprises

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review: Packs quite a punch in slender form factor

Kim's meeting with Putin at spaceport may hint at space, weapons ambitions

Kim concludes one-on-one talks with Putin at Russian space launch base

Pak court extends judicial remand of Imran Khan in cipher case till Sep 26

12 killed in Vietnam's Hanoi after fire burns 9-storey apartment building

Higher investment means Hyundai could get $2.1 bn to make EVs in Georgia

Topics :OPECoil marketIEA

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Byju's hid $533 mn in hedge fund once run from Miami IHOP, allege lenders

Adani-Hindenburg row: Former contractor witness to how money was shifted

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

LIVE: PM Modi announces aid package as 11 killed in Rajasthan accident

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story