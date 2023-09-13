Home / World News / 12 killed in Vietnam's Hanoi after fire burns 9-storey apartment building

12 killed in Vietnam's Hanoi after fire burns 9-storey apartment building

The fire has been extinguished and rescue operations were continuing, the official Vietnam News Agency reported. Authorities have not confirmed an exact death toll

AP Hanoi
The fire was believed to have started late Tuesday and rescuers struggled to reach the building on a narrow lane in south Hanoi. It wasn't immediately clear how much of the building had burned | Representative Image

Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
A fire in a nine-story apartment building in Vietnam's capital killed about 12 people and injured more than 50, state media reported Wednesday.

The fire has been extinguished and rescue operations were continuing, the official Vietnam News Agency reported. Authorities have not confirmed an exact death toll.

The fire was believed to have started late Tuesday and rescuers struggled to reach the building on a narrow lane in south Hanoi. It wasn't immediately clear how much of the building had burned.

It was home to 150 residents, and 54 of the 70 people rescued from the fire were hospitalized for their injuries, state media said.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire.

A deadly fire at a karaoke parlor in southern Vietnam's Binh Duong province killed 32 people last year.

Topics :VietnamFire accidentDeath toll

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

