Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Opec+ discusses to delay planned oil output hike amid low prices: Report

Opec+ discusses to delay planned oil output hike amid low prices: Report

Last week, the group looked set to proceed with a 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) hike in October, but market volatility and a weak demand outlook have raised concern

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil
Eight OPEC+ members are scheduled to raise output by 180,000 bpd in October. | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters LONDON
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Opec+ is discussing a delay in a planned output increase next month as oil prices hit their lowest in 9 months, three sources from the producer group told Reuters on Wednesday.

Last week, the group looked set to proceed with a 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) hike in October, but market volatility from oil facility shutdowns in Libya and a weak demand outlook have raised concern within the group, one of the sources said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"There are suggestions to delay the increase," one of the sources said. Another said a delay was looking "highly possible" at this stage.

Eight OPEC+ members are scheduled to raise output by 180,000 bpd in October as part of a plan to begin unwinding their most recent layer of output cuts of 2.2 million bpd while keeping other cuts in place until the end of next year.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Crude Oil: Check trading strategy, target price and other key levels here

Oil goes higher as halted Libyan exports levels expected Opec+ supply boost

Windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil cut to Rs 1,850 per tonne

Premium

Savings for Indian refiners from Russian crude decline to a third

Oil strategy today: WTI crude may test support of $72, MCX Crude 6050

Topics :Crude Oil PriceOil PricesOil productionCrude oil output

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story